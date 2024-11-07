Doctor Reveals Why Lung Cancer Is The Leading Cause Of Cancer-Related Deaths Globally

Canva

Lung cancer continues to be the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, responsible for nearly 25% of all cancer fatalities. A report from the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that cancer is one of the major causes of death globally, with nearly 10 million deaths recorded in 2020.

The most common type of cancer in 2020, based on new cases, was Breast Cancer, with 2.26 million cases, followed closely by Lung Cancer, with 2.21 million cases. This high mortality rate is caused by several factors, mainly due to its aggressive nature, late-stage detection, and other lifestyle risk factors such as smoking and pollution.

What is lung cancer?

Lung cancer is a disease that occurs when cells in the lungs grow out of control and form tumours, damaging the healthy lung tissue. It's the leading cause of cancer death in both men and women and the most diagnosed type of cancer around the world.

The two main types of lung cancer are small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). NSCLC is the more common type, making up most lung cancer cases.

Why is lung cancer the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide?

Dr. Vidit Kapoor, Assistant Professor and Medical Oncology at Amrita Hospital Faridabad, said one of the key reasons for lung cancer’s high death rate is its asymptomatic progression in the early stages. The doctoer further explained, "Lung cancer often remains undetected until it has reached an advanced stage, at which point treatment options are limited and the prognosis worsens."

"The lungs have a large capacity and few nerves, which means a tumour can grow significantly without causing noticeable symptoms, like pain. Consequently, most patients are diagnosed only after the cancer has spread to other organs, making curative treatment more difficult," Dr. Vidit added.

Lung cancer risk factors

Risk factors like smoking, which accounts for nearly 85% of lung cancer cases, also drive the high mortality rate. Further, use of tobacco remains prevalent worldwide, especially in low- and middle-income countries. Adding to this, the expert stated, "The toxic chemicals in tobacco damage lung tissue over time, leading to mutations or changes in the genes that can cause cancer."

He further emphasised, "Even non-smokers face risks from secondhand smoke and air pollution, raising lung cancer risks globally."

"Lung cancer has a high potential for aggressive growth and metastasis," said Dr. Vidit. "It readily spreads to other organs, such as the liver, brain, and bones, complicating treatment and significantly lowering survival rates, " he added.

Commenting on the lung cancer treatment, the health expert quoted, "While advances in targeted therapy and immunotherapy have shown promise, the overall survival rate remains low. Addressing this global health challenge will require widespread preventive efforts, early detection strategies, and continued research into more effective treatments."