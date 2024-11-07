Rising Cancer In India: Know Alarming Trends, Deadliest Types, And Key Risk Factors Involved

Canva

Cancer is becoming a serious health issue in India. Every year, the number of people diagnosed with cancer grows, and experts are concerned about the reasons behind this rise. Cancer occurs when cells in the body grow uncontrollably, forming tumors or spreading to other parts. Understanding why these cases are increasing and what puts people at risk can help in finding better prevention and treatment methods.

Why is Cancer on the Rise in India?

One major reason for the rise in cancer cases in India is lifestyle changes. With rapid urbanisation, people are adopting habits that contribute to higher cancer risks. Dr Sachin Trivedi, Director, Medical Oncology, HCG Cancer Center, Colaba Says "Over the recent years, we have seen a significant increase in the incidence and prevalence of cancer, not only in the developed world, but also in our country, India. This is really worrying, because the net burden of cancer on the society is increasing at alarming rates. Although the treatment options have evolved significantly, it still causes a significant morbidity amongst patients. It is a major concern for society and for individuals as well."

Deadliest Types of Cancer in India

There are different types of cancers that but some of the most aggressive and common types of cancer include breast cancers, lung cancer, cervical cancer and others. Shedding light on the same, Dr. Sachin shared how people are affected with some of these cancers and what leads to it.

"The main types of cancer that have seen an increasing trend are lung cancer, breast cancer, GI cancer and head and neck cancers in India. One of the factors that is attributed to this increasing trend has been increase in the number of people who smoke or consume tobacco. Chewing, pan or sipari is also attributed to increase in incidence of head and neck cancer. Smoking is known to cause a significant increase in lung cancer. There is also an increase in the alcohol consumption that is attributed to several cancers including GI cancers," he shared.

Key Risk Factors of Cancer

Cancer can be caused by various factors including lifestyle, poor sleeping habits, smoking and drinking habits and even genetics. Lack of physical activity and high stress levels are further risks, as they weaken the immune system.

Air pollution is another major factor in India, especially in urban areas. Harmful particles in polluted air can cause lung and respiratory cancers. "Breast cancer is increasing because of several factors which include early menarche, late menopause, less parity or less number of children and also women not having children or having them very late. Environmental factors such as pollution which is mainly industrial pollution has also been attributed to this increasing trend. It is time that we take note of this and take some steps immediately to be able to attack the potential epidemic of cancer that is looming large in future," Dr. Sachin shared.