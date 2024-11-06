'Petticoat Cancer': Can Draping Sarees Tightly Cause Skin Cancer? Know The Causes And Symptoms

Canva

In a report that has recently surfaced, a shocking case of skin cancer has come forth. Doctors in Bihar and Maharashtra recently highlighted a health risk related to traditional sarees and the way they are draped. They’ve warned that wearing a petticoat (underskirt) too tightly around the waist could lead to a rare form of skin cancer, called "petticoat cancer." This warning follows cases of elderly women developing non-healing ulcers on their waists due to the continuous pressure and friction from tight waist cords, a practice common in traditional attire.

What is Petticoat Cancer?

Petticoat cancer, or Marjolin ulcer, is a type of skin cancer caused by chronic skin irritation and friction. Normally, the skin heals itself when irritated or damaged, but if it’s constantly rubbed or pressed which happens when women tie saree petticoats tightly every single day the area can develop chronic inflammation and sores that don’t heal. Over time, this repeated irritation can lead to skin cancer in some cases.

According to IANS report, Doctors from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Wardha, and Madhubani Medical College discovered two cases of this condition in older women who wore sarees tied tightly around their waists for decades. One woman had an ulcer on her waist for 18 months that wouldn’t heal, while another woman had a sore for two years that spread to nearby lymph nodes. Both were diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer caused by chronic wounds.

How does tight clothing cause cancer?

This type of cancer develops because the skin at the waist experiences constant pressure and friction from the tight waist cord of a petticoat. When the skin is repeatedly rubbed in the same spot, it can get damaged and lose the ability to heal properly. According to the doctors, "constant pressure at the waist often leads to cutaneous atrophy, which ultimately breaks down to form an erosion or an ulcer." Over time, this persistent wound may turn into a cancerous ulcer if it’s not treated.

Symptoms of Petticoat Cancer

It's essential to have a doctor examine your waist if you develop an ulcer or sore that persists for weeks or months. The skin surrounding the sore could get thicker, change color, or feel different from the surrounding skin.



Something significant may be indicated by persistent discomfort or a sore that gets worse over time. Swollen lymph nodes in the groin or surrounding areas may result from the ulcer's spread.

Prevention methods

Even if petticoat cancer can be avoided, you can greatly lower your risk by changing the way you wear sarees. These are the recommendations of doctors. The petticoat should not be tied too tightly. The skin can breathe and heal when the waist chord is looser since it puts less pressure on it.

To lessen skin irritation, choose softer, non-irritable materials for the petticoat. Try out different saree drapes that don't put too much strain on the waist. To rule out serious problems, see a doctor if you detect any sores, ulcers, or irritation that doesn't go away.



Why awareness about petticoat cancer is important?

Petticoat cancer is rare, but it’s more likely to affect women who wear tightly tied sarees every day, especially in rural areas where this is a longstanding tradition. Many women may not be aware of the risks related to tight clothing. By spreading awareness, you can help more people prevent unnecessary health problems. Women in these communities can learn to make small adjustments in how they tie their sarees, which can make a big difference in preventing skin related diseases.