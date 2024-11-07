Know 6 Most Commonly Caused Cancers In India

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 07, 2024
Cancer is a prevailing disease in India. Here are 6 most common types of Cancers people are affected with
All images from Canva
Breast Cancer is the most prevalent cancer, affecting both men and women, though significantly more common in women.
Lung Cancer is often linked to smoking, it's one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths
Colorectal Cancer includes cancers of the colon and rectum, commonly affecting both genders.
Prostate Cancer primarily affects men, particularly those over 50 years old
Stomach Cancer is more common in certain regions, particularly in East Asia
Liver Cancer is frequently associated with chronic liver diseases, such as hepatitis and cirrhosis. People in India get affected with liver cancer due to heavy alcohol consumption
Thanks For Reading!