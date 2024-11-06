7 Healthy Foods To Lower Cancer Risk

By: Rahul M | November 06, 2024
There are an array of healthy foods that can lower your risk of developing cancer. Here are seven foods that can reduce the risk of cancer growth in you:
The plant component sulforaphane, which is present in broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables, may have strong anticancer effects
Berries such as blueberries, strawberries and others are rich in antioxidant properties that protect cells and fight cancer
Tomatoes are abundant in lycopene, which may reduce the risk of prostate and other cancers
Next, Garlic contains sulphur compounds that have anti-inflammatory effects and may prevent cancer risk
Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale and others are packed with fibre, vitamins, and minerals that help lower the risk of cancer
Turmeric boasts curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory properties and may prevent cancer cell development
Lastly, Green Tea is high in antioxidants that may help prevent the growth of cancer cells and lower the risk of developing the dangerous disease
