Doc Destiny: The number of Mars

Today’s date being August 27, 2+7 = 9, in today’s column, we will talk about Number 9 and also learn about the common positive and negative traits, characteristics of people who are ruled by Number 9 or have an association with Number 9, the number which holds the last spot in Numerology. People who are born on the 9th, 18th or 27th of any month have a major influence of Number 9. This number is also called as ‘Number of Mars’, since it is ruled by the Red Planet which is denoted as ‘Mangal’ in Indian astrology. Planet Mars is ruled by Lord Hanuman and hence, those who are associated with Number 9 are advised to worship Lord Hanuman. Tuesday is regarded as the most favourable day for people who are associated with number 9.

Number 9: Any number, when added or multiplied by number 9, retains its original identity. It is a number that remains constant despite changes. Number 9 is called a complete number. Nine planets, nine forms of Durga, nine days of Navratris, nine years cycle of 108 mantras, such representations of number 9 make it a mystical number. Number nine denotes new birth, spirituality and revolution.

Positive traits: People who have an association with the number 9 are romantic. Such individuals tend to be very patriotic. They love to go on adventures. They manage their professional and personal responsibilities well. Number 9 people are honest and genuine who hate falsehood and show-offs. They have a loving and caring nature. They are very caring and affectionate towards their friends and loved ones. They get friendly with new people instantly. They have good intuitive powers. Such individuals are meticulous, systematic, and methodical. They keep their pride, prestige, and honour above everything else. People with number 9 have high aspirations in life. They show sympathy with others very quickly. They can go to any extent to become independent. People who are ruled by number 9 become good counsellors and advisors.

Negative traits: Such individuals face a lot of struggles in their life. They can’t control their argumentative nature. They have a violent nature because of which they don’t think twice before hitting someone. Such people are extremists. There is always a higher chance of meeting with an accident for people with number 9. Their impulsiveness is a major problem here. They make hasty decisions which mostly backfires them. Number 9 people are conceited, outspoken, and brash which puts them in a negative light. They like to find faults and criticize others. They never forget to revenge from their haters/ enemies. Aggressive, destructive, and quarrelsome, all these qualities make such individuals a negative person.

Number 18: This is a combination of Number 1, Sun and Number 8, Saturn, this combination makes people face strong opposition, inner conflicts, and obstacles. They are tough fighters and have the strength to survive difficult circumstances. They face adverse situations boldly. They prosper and rise to high positions. They make history if they move towards spirituality.

9 remedies for Number 9 people:

Worship Lord Hanuman on Tuesdays. Flow honey, lentils, and vermillion in flowing water. Affinity for brother: Karmic connection Clean your body with a red towel after bath and keep a red handkerchief in your pocket every day. In your bedroom, take a piece of red cloth, keep some anise seeds in it, tie a knot, remember Lord Mars while tying the knot and keep it. Do this remedy when you are unwell. Wear red coral or copper ring in the middle finger on Tuesday afternoon. The Mangal Yantra is very beneficial and should be kept in the house or office. Donate red items on a Tuesday, especially if its 9th, 18th or 27th of any month. Meditate in front of the idol of Lord Hanuman and chant these mantras, “Aum namo Hanumanaye namah aum” or “Aum Hanumantay namah aum.”

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 10:06 AM IST