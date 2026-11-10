Diwali Padwa 2026: Why Wives Perform Aukshan For Their Husbands And Receive Special Gifts |

Diwali Padwa is more than just an auspicious day marking the festive season. In Maharashtra, the occasion holds a special place for married couples as it celebrates the bond between a husband and wife through rituals that express love, respect and mutual appreciation.

From performing traditional aarti to exchanging thoughtful gifts, the day offers couples an opportunity to celebrate their companionship and pray for each other's happiness and well-being.

Aukshan And Patni Bhet: A Special Tradition For Couples

One of the most cherished customs associated with Diwali Padwa is aukshan. On this day, the wife performs an aarti for her husband using a decorated thali with a lit diya. She applies a tilak of kumkum and turmeric on his forehead and prays for his good health, long life and prosperity.

The husband, in return, expresses his affection and gratitude by presenting his wife with a gift, traditionally known as Patni Bhet. It could be jewellery, something she has been wishing for or a thoughtful surprise that makes her feel appreciated. The exchange is a symbolic gesture of love and acknowledgement of the role both partners play in each other's lives.

Beyond the rituals and gifts, Diwali Padwa is an occasion to celebrate the journey couples share, recognising the support, understanding and commitment that help them navigate life's ups and downs.

Why Is Diwali Padwa Considered Auspicious?

Diwali Padwa is counted among the Sade-Tin Muhurtas, or three-and-a-half highly auspicious occasions in the Hindu calendar. It is considered favourable for beginning new ventures, making investments and purchasing valuable items for the home.

The day is also significant for business communities, who mark the beginning of a new financial year by performing Vahi Pujan, worshipping their account books and seeking blessings for prosperity and success.