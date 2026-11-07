Ramayana Effect: Kerala's Jatayu Earth Centre Grabs Attention After Viral Jatayu Scene; Here's All You Need To Know Before Travelling Here |

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has brought renewed attention to several elements of the Indian epic. Among the moments captivating audiences is the scene featuring Jatayu, the divine bird who comes to Goddess Sita's rescue and fights Ravana. The character's powerful presence has also sparked curiosity about a destination associated with the legendary figure — Kerala's Jatayu Earth Centre.

Following the film's release, the attraction has been receiving increased attention from visitors and fans eager to explore the place connected to the story of Jatayu. Located at Chadayamangalam in Kerala's Kollam district, Jatayu Earth Centre, also known as Jatayu Nature Park, is a popular destination that brings mythology, nature and adventure together.

Jatayu Earth Centre: Home To The World's Largest Bird Sculpture

The centre's biggest attraction is a gigantic sculpture of Jatayu, recognised as the world's largest bird sculpture. Measuring approximately 200 feet in length, 150 feet in width and 70 feet in height, the structure sits atop a hill and offers visitors an impressive view of the surrounding landscape.

According to the Ramayana, Jatayu fought Ravana in an attempt to rescue Goddess Sita when he was abducting her. The bird was eventually wounded and fell to the ground. Chadayamangalam is traditionally associated with the place where Jatayu is believed to have fallen.

The sculpture also houses a digital museum and a 6D theatre, where visitors can learn more about the legendary character and his story.

Adventure Activities And Other Attractions

Beyond its mythological connection, Jatayu Earth Centre offers several experiences for visitors. The destination features an adventure park with activities such as rock climbing, zip-lining and paintball, making it appealing to adventure enthusiasts as well.

A cable car ride is another major attraction, allowing visitors to enjoy panoramic views while making their way up the hill. The centre has also planned a Siddha and Ayurvedic cave healing centre as part of its wellness offerings.

How To Reach Jatayu Earth Centre In Kerala

Jatayu Earth Centre is located in Chadayamangalam, in the Kollam district of Kerala. Here are the nearest transport options to help you plan your visit:

By Air: The nearest airport is Trivandrum International Airport, approximately 52–55 km away. Visitors can hire a taxi or cab for the onward journey, which takes around 1.5 hours, depending on traffic.

By Train: Kollam Junction is around 38 km away, while Kottarakkara railway station is approximately 24 km from the centre. Taxis and local buses are available for the onward journey.

By Bus: Visitors travelling from Kollam or Varkala can take local buses towards Parippally or Pallickal and change to a bus heading to Chadayamangalam.

Once you reach the park entrance, there are two ways to get to the main sculpture: