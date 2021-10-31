Diwali Gifting Guide: Want to buy the best presents for your loved ones? We've got you covered

Mother Sparsh Turmeric Kit

What: This Diwali, let’s ensure the best radiance on our face, and one of the best options to choose from for the purpose is a complete Turmeric Healing range by Mother Sparsh. The Turmeric Healing Kit is a go-to solution for people who want to get rid of hyperpigmentation, dark spots and desire to have a radiant complexion in the most natural way. Rejuvenate your skin with this healing combo which is crafted with the restorative essence of the age-old remedy of turmeric and gotu kola extracts.

For more details, visit: https://mothersparsh.com/products/turmeric-healing-kit?_pos=2&_sid=3c4a45084&_ss=r

Vi Bake House by Vikali Zhimo

What: This Diwali, choose to treat your family and loved ones with the best handmade cakes and cupcakes from Vi Bake House – an enterprise that aims to provide home-based customised cakes, cupcakes, desserts and cookies.

For more details, visit: https://www.instagram.com/vi_bakehouse/?hl=en

Eclectic Jewellery from Runway Nagaland

What: Exploring beautiful jewellery to gift your wife or sister to add beauty to her ethnic wear on Diwali or around the festival is a must. Runway Nagaland – an enterprise run by Nengneithem Hengna – can be the best option as it is a ‘Made-in-Nagaland’ brand that focuses majorly on using locally-available materials such as bamboo, cotton, jute, paper, banana fibre, etc. to create intricate patterns/designs for a number of unique items and promotes age-old indigenous art and techniques of handmade craft.

For more details, visit: https://www.runwayindia.in/ , https://www.instagram.com/runway_nagaland/?hl=en

Mad Over Donuts’ Diwali Special Treats

What: Mad Over Donuts offers a fusion way to make your celebrations 2X happier! A flavourful combination of the most popular traditional Indian sweets and your favourite fluffy donuts will cheer you up this Diwali. The Mad Over Donuts’ Diwali Special Treat box consists of three fusion flavours - Motichoor Crumble, Kaju Katli Delight and Soan Surprise. Go for this treat box to rejoice with friends and family, or choose from their variety of specially-crafted donuts for your festivities.

For more details, visit: madoverdonuts.com

VAHDAM India Diwali Gift Hampers

What: This Diwali, VAHDAM India has brought you an incredible range of wellness-based gift collections with high quality and fresh teas and superfoods, unmatched flavours, and beautiful packaging. Choose to shower love with a gift of good health and stronger immunity with VAHDAM’s impressive selection of exquisite gifts and assortments. These hampers will not only leave a lasting impression on your loved ones but will also inspire them to continue on the path of healthy living. All VAHDAM Teas can be bought via their website or on Amazon India for delivery pan-India.

For more details, visit: https://www.vahdamteas.in/

Diwali Gifting hamper by Vedic Naturals

What: Vedic Naturals is a brand with a vision to create and bring 100% natural and organic products. Not busy seeking perfection but rather wanting every individual to have beautiful and healthy skin, which will help them achieve their desired skin goals. The brand is also vegan and cruelty-free, as vegan skincare isn’t just better for animals but also a better alternative to you and for our environment.

Where to order: The products are available on Amazon and Flipkart.

Delicate delights by Prakshi Fine Jewellery

What: This Diwali, Prakshi Fine Jewellery, the house of contemporary and plush jewels, unveils a classy collection of rare fine jewels, Delicate Delights. Perfect daily-wear precious giftable in endearing designs. Delicate Delights by Prakshi Fine Jewellery are the small wonders of beauty that are sure to leave a spellbinding upshot. With lightweight rings, dainty neckpieces, airy earrings and ear sliders, the collection is a must-have in every modern jewellery box to make a subtle yet strong style statement.

For more details, visit: www.prakshi.com

Natural cosmetics by Kiko Milano

What: Inspired by the beauty of nature’s canvas and enriched with simple ingredients drawn from the Italian Campagna, the Kiko Milano Charming Escape Collection line-up combines timeless style with modern, high-performance formulations. Skincare products contain extracts of nature’s greatest heroes; grape, honey, olives and aromatic herbs gently soothe tired skin, while a palette of earthy tones come to life for face, lips and eyes. This festive season, it’s time to rest, relax and revitalise. Explore the collection and watch as your true beauty shines through and wear the look you love.

Where: Available at All KIKO Milano stores (Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Lucknow and Guwahati)

Kiehl’s skincare products

What: This season, celebrate with Kiehl’s India the auspicious occasion Diwali. This regime would provide skin with hydration that ensures supple and moisture for long hours of mingling with loved ones. In the Kiehl’s India Diwali Gift Box, the best-selling products are in a perfect gift box. The Kiehl’s Diwali Gift Box is an amalgamation of the most loved products: Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution, and Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate.

For more details, visit: www.kiehls.in

Sweet treats by Cocoa Cellar

What: This Diwali, ditch the traditional sweets and opt for Cocoa Cellar’s alcoholic and non-alcoholic treats that are sure to please anyone fond of good food. Cocoa Cellar, a patisserie delivering alcoholic and non-alcoholic desserts in Mumbai, has unique dessert options like Sacher Torte Cake, Coffee Walnut Loaf, Amarula & Dark chocolate cupcake, Whisky & Cashew Cookies, Rochers, and much more. These well-packaged goodies and treats make excellent gift hampers for Diwali, festive season, and special occasions.

To order, call: +91 9004095195

The Ayurveda Experience Diwali Gift Hampers

What: India is a culturally diverse country with numerous festivals that are celebrated with zest and passion. Deepavali is the most well-known in India and abroad. The traditional celebration of the festival of lights, which included family and get-togethers, as well as the unavoidable ‘gifting’ element, has experienced a change in recent years. People are now more likely to look for more mindful gifting alternatives for their loved ones. This Diwali, The Ayurveda Experience presents you with the most thoughtful gifts you can give to your loved ones, all of which are natural and devoid of toxins and harmful chemicals. Break the monotony of gifting by giving wellness gifts to those you care about.

For more details, visit: https://theayurvedaexperience.com/

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 07:56 AM IST