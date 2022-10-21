Diwali 2022: Last minute beauty guide to give yourself a stunning Diwali makeover

Diwali festivities have already begin! And if you haven't yet decided upon your beauty kit and don't have time to rush to a market, we have got you covered with a list of beauty products that you can trust without a doubt. They are specially curated by ace designer Manish Malhotra and other trusted brands and we promise the products won't disappoint you. Check out the list.

Bold and beautiful:

It’s always a good time to be yourself and be whatever you want to be—bold, loud, soft, fierce, brave and other things. A good lipstick comes in handy and adds to your personality like nothing else. The new Powder Matte Lipstick from Manish Malhotra Beauty by MyGlamm—which comes in 12 glorious shades—does that and more. An ultra-luxurious, moisture-matte lipstick that gives you a powder kiss finish and helps you put your best face forward. Created with a powder-like formula that magically melts onto your lips, it is a long-lasting lipstick with the goodness of antioxidant-rich Maracuja Oil to give you showstopping, luscious lips all day long. It comes in 12 statement-making shades from Nude Nuance to Wild Violet to Show Your Bold in every look you carry and every moment of every day. Suitable for all Indian skin types. You can also pick their liquid lipstick which comes in three different shades of pink, plum and maroon.

Available online. Price INR 799.

Glossy lips:

This gold flake lip gloss from Manish Malhotra's kitty promises to give you an absolute treasure that will take you from day to night feeling like a queen. This gloss is enriched with 24K gold flakes that will give you the perfect glossy lip glow.

Available online. Price INR 1,250.

Deep skin:

The product is an amazing blend of ingredients like rice starch, liquorice extract and a blend of 3 Hyaluronic acids. The strobing cream gives your face an elegant glow that's long lasting, comfortable, and lightweight. A versatile product that can be used as a base for your foundation, mixed with your foundation for a radiant look or as a light highlighter makes it your perfect go to makeup product this Diwali season.

Available online. Price: INR 1550.

Killer eyes

Your make-up is incomplete without the perfect stroke of an eyeliner. Get ready to add a touch of drama and a whole lot of glam to your makeup routine with the launch of a new shade - Bronzite Precision Liquid Eyeliner by Manish Malhotra Haute Couture Makeup by MyGlamm. The new shade — Bronzite is an intense brown shade which lasts long and brings a little bit of couture to your everyday glamour. It is available in four iconic shades for a sharp, defined look.

Available online. Price: INR 895

Style with elegance:

The third season of RIVER brings autumn and festive wear in collaboration with ace designers Narendra Kumar and Rajdeep Ranawat. Pick designer kurtas, kurtis, and kurta sets along with dresses, jumpsuits, tops, and trousers. The range is built to be size-inclusive for all body types.

Available online. Price on request.

Traces look:

The perfect festive look is incomplete without the perfect hair. To have the perfect hair styled, most of us require hours of dedication, but Dyson's newly launched limited edition of the Vinca Blue & Rosé colourway makes things much easier. Available in Airwrap Multi-Styler is perfect for any style you want to pick this festive season for your hair.

Available online. Price INR 45,900.

Comfort matters:

While we are all set to break the stereotype with the existing silhouettes this festive season and give an oomph and new look to your festive outfit, Crocs's brings their gender neutral collection. The bold yet trendy collections will surely brighten up your look keeping the festive vibe with comfort and style.

Available online. INR 2,995.