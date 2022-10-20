Diwali 2022: Gifts you can send to your loved ones on this Dhanteras

Dhanteras is considered as one of the auspicious days to buy and gift special gifts to your loved ones. This year the day falls on October 22, Saturday and if you have not yet decided what to gift your loved ones, we have curated a list of unique items that you can order online and send them across directly to the ones away from you.

Time travel

Time is a best gift to give anyone and if not literally, you can give them a gift of watch that help them keep a track of their day. This unique Jaipur Watch Company’s heritage coin watch exhibits vintage gold coins delicately encrusted in the dial belonging to pre and post-partition era India, a piece of rare Indian history forever.

Available online. Price: 35,000 onwards.

Home décor

OBEETEE rug | OBEETEE

Carpets may sound an overrated gift idea but OBEETEE rugs are something that you may want to consider to gift your loved one. They are beautiful, handcrafted and come in stylish looks. This will surely add life to your loved ones' house.

Available Online. INR 2,500 onwards.

Gift of health

Good for health hamper | India Hemp Co

Hemp is a superfood and safe for people of all ages, even babies. It can be included as a part of the family meals as it is a great plant-based source of protein, fibre, vitamins A, iron, zinc, magnesium and vitamins B, and E.

Pick Hamper by India Hemp Co's Hemp Hearts, Hemp Trail Mix, Hemp Seed Oil and Hemp Protein hampers, which promise to do wonders for digestion and keeps heart diseases and diabetes at bay.

If you need a gift for a family member or friend who loves working out, check out the Hemp Protein which is packed with 20 amino acids, and is ideal for building and maintaining muscle mass.

If they love munching on snacks try out trail mix – a mixture of sunflower, pumpkin, hemp hearts, and flax rich in Omega 3,6, and 9. Also, available is hemp oil which could be used as salad dressing. They also have festive hampers for pet lovers.

Available online. INR 2000.

A set of fine dining

Rich crocery | Villeroy & Boch

We all love food and eating in a fancy crockery can just elevate the experience of your delicacy. Villeroy & Boch's exquisite pieces are specially curated for Diwali. Pick a piece of your choice for your loved ones from their extensive cutlery, dinnerware, glassware, breakfast set, and artistic vases.

Available online. Price INR 1,200 onwards.

Vintage music lovers

Classic gramophone | Anemos

The classic gramophone by Anemos includes Bluetooth wireless audio streaming receiver with modern technology like phone, radio, CD player, cassette player and USB recorder. This vintage art piece of décor suits well in any room and uplifts the décor value by giving a sense of royalty and elegance. We suggest you to pick this up for your elderly member in the house to offer them a nostalgic trip.

Available online. Price INR 15,000.

Beauty and the beast

This Diwali, give your loved ones a gift of health and wellness. Bombay Hemp Company (BOHECO) have curated a collection that includes hemp seed powder to restorative face serum. This is a perfect gift for your elder or younger sister to make her feel young and beautiful forever.

Available online. Price INR 1,799 onwards.

Eyelids dazzler

Gift the woman in your life, this eyeshadow palette by Huda Beauty that can accentuate their look in this festive season. This luxurious line-up of buttery-smooth golds, coppers, and browns promises to add lowkey vibes. Perfect for an eyeshadow newbie or a seasoned pro, these intensely pigmented formulas come in a variety of exquisite shades and innovative textures that are effortlessly easy to apply, build, and blend.

Available online. INR 5,375.

Exquisite jewellery

Exquisite jewellery- earrings | Anmol Jewellers

If you are looking for a right gift for a special woman in your life, pick a piece of Jewellry for her. It will not disappoint you. Anmol Jewellers's exquisite collection of jewellery offers a wide range of designs in earrings. We loved their earrings made of 18kt rose gold with round diamonds and semi-precious colour stones. This will surely add an extra spark to the entire traditional look.

Available online. Price on request