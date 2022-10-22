Diwali 2022: Five spots in Mumbai to see a stunning sky view during the festival of lights

Mumbai, a city that doesn't sleep, gets even brighter and shinier during the festival of lights. Each and every corner of Mumbai gets lightened up, and the view from many places is just so mesmerising and eye-catching. And if you are excited to take to the streets to see the spectacle of fireworks and lights, we suggests you a few famous spots where you can witness some stunning fireworks and Diwali lights painting the sky nothing less than northern lights of Norway.

Marine drive:

Marine Drive | Pintrest/mayanknagori.photos

The Queen's Necklace is famous for its vibes and its view of the Arabian Sea. The place never disappoints you with its vibes and the sight of the stunning city. If you are in Mumbai this Diwali, we suggest you to take a stroll around the drive to catch a stunning sight of fireworks and lighting. We recommend you to go early and reserve your spot.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

CST station | Pintrest/Kiran Kalamdani

This place has stunning view even on regular days with the entire building bathed in colourful lights. This century-old building comes to its best during Diwali and offers most splendid view. Grab your cameras and head to this place for some mesmerising Instagrammable pictures.

Worli sea link

Representation image of fireworks | istock

Do you quickly take a glace of this long sea link whenever you are passing over this stunning bridge. If yes, then you don't want to miss the spectacular view that this place offers on the night of Diwali. The fireworks combined with the colourful lights on the bridge blend with the sea create a mesmerising skyline making it a sight to behold, especially when you are with your special one.

Shivaji Park:

Shivaji Park |

Located in the heart of the city in Dadar, this beautiful park will turn even spectacular during Diwali. The entire place gets a makeover with beautiful lights dangling from the tress on the stretch. Take a late night drive through Shivaji Park and we ensure, you won't be dissapointed!

Talao Pali:

Talao Pali | Facebook/talaopali

Thane's famous lake is where you will experience the soulfulness of the festival. A part from several cultural programs you can also witness amazing fireworks combined with lights around the lake as the sky gets decked up with spectacular colours.