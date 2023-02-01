Dilraj Singh Nandha- A known name in the Music Industry, has been a successful producer of many super-hit musical projects.

Dilraj Singh Nandha: Punjabi music takes the world by storm |

The music industry is one of the creative niches of the present generation. Over time, the industry has grown by attracting many talented music professionals wishing to make it big. Numerous great personalities have already contributed to the sector to different levels and poured bliss into the listeners' lives. One such man is Dilraj, who has excelled in music and is putting constant effort into everything he does in the ever-so-competitive music world with viral songs.

Dilraj is the music supervisor and a project coordinator of Desi Melodies. Since childhood, he was keenly fascinated with Punjabi music and thus chose his career in the music domain. His father inspired him, and he always used to encourage him to produce the best quality music. Being his mother tongue and native language, he was awe-inspired by the Punjabi language. His name appears in many influential musical projects across several music styles. With an evolving sound, Dilraj loves to experiment with various musical genres. His rhythms, beats, and vocals are genuinely extravagant and heart-touching. His idea of music as a collaborative effort and his thoughts about music are influenced by the experience and contribution of Bpraak, an Indian vocalist. Dilraj Nanda expresses his love for Bpraak's help in creating his profession. He helped Dilraj intellectually, athletically, and spiritually. He also inspired him to try and attain his full potential in many areas. Dilraj considers Bpraak his mentor and a brother, all bundled into one. With songs like the Baarish Ki Jaaye, Filhaal series, and Maza Hai Kya, to name a few, Dilraj has achieved millions of views. The piece Filhaal 2 broke the record of the fastest 100 million views in a day. This sequel also marked the most rapid 5 million reels on Instagram in 14 days. After keeping a low profile, Dilraj still has managed to be a real game-changer in the music industry. Dilraj and Bpraak will continue to release successful songs that defy genre conventions and exceed one's expectations.

Dilraj advises his fellow music friends to believe in themselves and keep their trust in work. His real mantra is Hardworking on any new concept. To learn more about him, follow him on Instagram @dilrajnandha.



