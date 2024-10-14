Dhammachakra Pravartan Din: Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Converted To Buddhism With 3,65,000 Followers On This Day

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din is observed every year on October 14 every year. On this day in 1956, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, one of India's greatest social reformers and the architect of the Indian Constitution, converted to Buddhism in a historic event in Nagpur. On this significant day, over 3,65,000 of his followers also embraced Buddhism alongside him, marking a pivotal moment in the social and religious history of India.

While Dhammachakra Pravartan Din and Dussehra festival are two different celebrations, followers often celebrate it together since Dussehra fell on the same day as conversion day in 1956. It marked the victory of people over oppression.

Read Also Guiding Light: Sanatana Dharma And Buddhism

Why did Dr. Ambedkar convert to Buddhism?

Ambedkar's choice to convert to Buddhism stemmed from his frustration with Hinduism's caste system. As a Dalit, he had lived through the terrible reality of untouchability and prejudice throughout his life. Despite his achievements, Ambedkar believed true equality could not be reached under the Hindu caste system. After years of research and thought, he discovered comfort and inspiration in Buddhism, a religion founded on principles of equality, compassion, and non-violence.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ambedkar was known to be the massiah for the dalit population after he began fighting for their basic human rights. He condemned the thoughts and actions of people against them.

By embracing Buddhism, Ambedkar provided a path for his followers to escape the social injustices of the caste system while maintaining their cultural and religious identity. He believed that Buddhism’s values of equality and respect for all human beings offered a way to uplift the oppressed and marginalised.

Canva

How did the conversion take place?

The conversion ceremony was held at Nagpur, Maharashtra, when Ambedkar, surrounded by followers, embraced refuge in Buddha's teachings. He left Hinduism and formally adopted Buddhism, reciting the traditional "Three Jewels" and "Five Precepts."

In response, his followers followed the same, making similar declarations and formally becoming Buddhists. This mass conversion is known as "Dhammachakra Pravartan Day" and was seen as the start of a new era for Dalits in India.