Life Of The 'Busiest Royal'- Princess Anne

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 14, 2025
On August 15, the Princess Royal marks her milestone birthday with a new portrait, subtle hairstyle change, and charity gatherings instead of lavish celebrations
All images from Instagram
ear after year, she tops the charts for royal duties, completing a record 457 engagements in 2023 alone
From her first public engagement at 18 to more than 20,000 appearances, her commitment to the Crown is unmatched
In 1976, she made history as the first British royal to compete in the Olympics, showcasing her world-class equestrian skills
A serious riding injury in 2024 couldn’t keep her away from duties-she returned to work within weeks
Known for her sharp wit and practicality, she prefers action over fanfare in every aspect of life
From founding The Princess Royal Trust for Carers to decades of work with Save the Children, her impact reaches across the globe
Thanks For Reading!