Devendra Fadnavis Birthday Special: Ex-CM's adorable family moments with daughter Divija and wife Amruta

Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis is an Indian politician who has been part of the political sphere since mid-nineties. Currently, he is the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Previously, he served as the second youngest Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the history of the state. He is affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP.)

Devendra Fadnavis celebrates his 51st birthday, on July 22.

He has served in multiple leadership roles ever since he was a student. He has been part of several Flagship Projects and Initiatives. He has attained several accolades for his part in the socio-economic development in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis is married to banker, Amruta Fadnavis and has a daughter - Divija Fadnavis. He is known to be a family oriented person and likes to travel with them. His family came into the public limelight when he was in the Chief Minister's office.

The family is often seen spending time together on holidays and they also share pictures on social media. They also take part in social causes and publish joint statements to raise awareness about various issues.

Doting parents Fadnavis and his wife Amruta have shared several adorable pictures with their daughter Divija, on Instagram.

On the leader's birthday, here are some of their priceless family moments: