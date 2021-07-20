Mumbai: Ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis targets MVA on OBC quota cancellation

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday, targeted the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the cancellation of a political reservation of other backward classes (OBCs) in local bodies by the Supreme Court.

He declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will field OBC candidates in the upcoming polls slated for February next year in reserved constituencies, where the reservation currently stands scrapped till it will be restored. Fadnavis squarely blamed the state government for the present situation and said that it was dilly-dallying on the issue.

He accused the state government of lying and said the government simply wants to bide the time. Fadnavis was speaking on the occasion of launching the party's campaign for the restoration of OBC quota in local bodies. "A resolution was passed in the assembly that the central government should provide the census data to the state government. This is a conspiracy. Elections for 60 to 70 percent local bodies will be held in February next year. The government wants to pass the time until February.