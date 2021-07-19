Mumbai: Heavy rains leave SGNP in a battered state

Unprecedented rains on Sunday and Monday led to the overflowing of the Dahisar river. This led to a lot of destruction at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivli. On Sunday, the area between Borivli and Dahisar received 226.8mm rainfall, which is the highest across the city. Due to this, severe water-logging was reported at several places.

While there was three feet water inside SGNP office, a video of a spotted deer struggling to wade through the water due to the strong currents went viral on social media. Many trees were uprooted in the park. This is not the first time that heavy rain caused damages inside SGNP. The park has witnessed such a situation at least four times in the last few years.

Water entered the homes of tribals living within the park premises and also inside the officers’ residential quarters inside the park. A bridge inside the park was also badly damaged due to the continuous heavy rainfall.

However, the situation was a bit better on Monday. SGNP director and chief conservator of forest G Mallikarjun said, “The heavy rainfall that started on Sunday morning resulted in a lot of damage inside the park. At many places, the roads were washed away and water entered our office and some staff quarters. Thankfully, there was no loss of human life.”