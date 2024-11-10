Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, History And Significance

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024 | Canva

Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi, is one of the most important Ekadashi in Hinduism. It is observed on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the Kartik month, during the Shukla Paksha. The day marks the end of the Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is said to sleep. Reportedly, it will fall on November 12, 2024.

According to Hindu legend, Lord Vishnu sleeps on the eve of Ekadashi in the Ashada month during Shukla Paksha and then wakes up directly on the eve of Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024 Date and Muhurat



Dev Uthani Ekadashi occurs during the Shukla Paksha on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the Kartik month. This year, Dev Uthani Ekadashi will be observed on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Below are the exact shubh muhurat to perform rituals:

Parana time (fast-breaking): On November 13, 2024, from 06:42 AM to 08:51 AM (The morning hours for the following day are specifically calculated for each year.)

Ekadashi date begins on November 11, 2024, at 6:46 PM

Ekadashi date ends on November 12, 2024, at 4:04 PM

The Legend of Dev Uthani Ekadashi: History and Significance

In Hindu mythology, Dev Uthani Ekadashi marks the day when Lord Vishnu awakens after a four-month period of rest. According to the narrative, Lord Vishnu remains awake for countless years, dedicated to removing evil from the world. However, this immense commitment leads him to enter a deep sleep for four months each year, known as Dev Shayani Ekadashi, which occurs between June and July during the month of Ashadha.

His awakening on Dev Uthani Ekadashi, which falls in the month of Kartik, signals the beginning of the holy season, a time considered highly auspicious for marriages and religious ceremonies. Consequently, weddings, engagements, and other significant rituals are traditionally avoided during these four months while Lord Vishnu's divine presence is believed to be in a state of rest.