Delhi Reports Season’s First Heatstroke Case As Soaring Temperatures Hit 24-Year-Old Student; Doctors Warn Against Extreme Heat Exposure | AI-Generated Representational Image

Delhi has reported its first major heatstroke case of the season amid the intensifying heatwave sweeping across North India. A 24-year-old student from West Bengal is currently battling for life after collapsing due to extreme heat exposure while travelling on a train to the national capital.

The young man was admitted to Delhi’s Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in a critical condition after reportedly developing a dangerously high body temperature reaching nearly 105°F during the journey. According to doctors, he was brought to the hospital unconscious during the night between May 20 and May 21.

Dr Ajay Chauhan, Director Professor of Medicine at RML Hospital, confirmed that the patient became the hospital’s first officially reported heatstroke case this year. Medical teams immediately initiated emergency cooling procedures in an attempt to stabilise his condition. However, the patient remains under critical observation in the medicine ward.

The alarming incident comes as Delhi and several parts of northwest and central India continue to reel under severe heatwave conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that temperatures in the capital may climb up to 46 degrees Celsius, with prolonged periods of extreme heat expected over the coming days.

Hospitals across the city are now witnessing a noticeable rise in heat-related illnesses. Doctors say many people are arriving with symptoms linked to dehydration and heat exhaustion, particularly after prolonged outdoor exposure.

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Medical experts at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital have also reported an increase in patients complaining of dizziness, severe headaches, fatigue, muscle cramps, skin rashes and excessive dehydration — all common warning signs associated with prolonged heat exposure.

Doctors explain that heat exhaustion occurs when the body loses excessive fluids and salts due to high temperatures and sweating. If not treated in time, it can rapidly progress into heatstroke, which is considered a life-threatening medical emergency.

How To Detect Heatstroke?

Heatstroke happens when the body loses its ability to regulate temperature and overheats dangerously. Some major warning signs include:

-Extremely high body temperature (104°F or above)

-Hot, dry skin or excessive sweating

-Rapid heartbeat

-Severe headache

-Dizziness or fainting

-Nausea or vomiting

-Difficulty breathing

-Unconsciousness in severe cases

How To Protect Yourself During Extreme Heat

Some important precautions include:

-Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if not thirsty

-Avoid stepping outdoors during peak afternoon hours

-Wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothing

-Use umbrellas, caps or scarves while travelling

-Avoid strenuous physical activity in direct sunlight

-Eat hydrating foods like fruits and salads

-Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles