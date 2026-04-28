What Is Super El Niño? Is India Heading Towards An Extreme Heatwave? |

As several parts of India experience an unusually intense start to summer, scientists are turning their attention to developments in the Pacific Ocean that could further amplify global heat. Weather experts warn that conditions are aligning for a potential Super El Niño, a powerful climate event that can push temperatures to record-breaking levels worldwide.

What Exactly Is El Niño?

El Niño is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon that develops every 2–7 years in the Pacific Ocean. It happens when trade winds weaken, allowing warm ocean waters, normally concentrated near Asia, to shift eastward. This leads to unusually high sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific.

This shift doesn’t just stay local, it disrupts global weather systems. From altering rainfall patterns to intensifying storms and heatwaves, El Niño has far-reaching impacts across continents.

What Makes It “Super” El Niño?

A Super El Niño is essentially an extreme version of the event, where ocean temperatures rise significantly higher than usual. When combined with ongoing global warming, it can lead to record-breaking global temperatures, more intense and prolonged heatwaves and severe droughts in some regions and heavy rainfall in others.

Climate models from organizations like the World Meteorological Organization suggest that the current developing El Niño could strengthen further in 2026, potentially becoming one of the most powerful in decades.

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Why India Is Already Feeling The Heat

Even before a full-fledged El Niño develops, India is witnessing extreme conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of above-normal heatwave days across several states, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha.

Delhi recently recorded temperatures soaring to 42.8°C, well above seasonal norms. What’s more concerning is that night temperatures are also staying unusually high, offering little relief from the heat.

Wilfran Moufouma Okia, a climate expert at the World Meteorological Organization, noted that models are increasingly aligned toward the onset of El Niño, with potential intensification in the coming months.

A Super El Niño doesn’t act alone, it compounds the effects of climate change. Rising global temperatures have already made extreme weather more frequent, and such an event could further strain water resources, agriculture, and public health systems worldwide.