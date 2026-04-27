India Is Now The Hottest Country In Entire World With 96 Out Of 100 Cities In The List; These 3 Places Are Termed As 'Extreme Hot' | Getty Images

India is currently witnessing an intense surge in temperatures, even before peak summer sets in. With May yet to begin, the Indian subcontinent is already grappling with extreme heatwave-like conditions, pushing the country to the top of global temperature charts.

According to real-time data from AQI.in, India is now dominating the list of the hottest places in the world, with nearly 96 Indian cities featuring in the top 100 hottest locations globally. This sharp rise highlights the severity of the ongoing heat conditions across multiple regions.

Leading the chart is Orchha from Madhya Pradesh which recorded a scorching 41°C as of 9:40 AM on April 27. Close behind are Jhansi Uttar Pradesh and Balangir from Odisha both reporting similar extreme temperatures, securing the second and third spots, respectively.

What stands out is the sheer dominance of Indian cities across the rankings. Several locations continue to record temperatures ranging between 38°C to 40°C, indicating a widespread and persistent heatwave pattern.

These rising temperatures are not just seasonal discomforts but also a growing concern in the context of climate patterns and public health. Prolonged exposure to such heat can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion and other serious conditions, especially in densely populated regions.

As the country braces for the peak summer months ahead, authorities and citizens alike are urged to take necessary precautions, stay hydrated and limit exposure during peak daytime hours.