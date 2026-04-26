Mumbai Weather Update For April 26, 2026: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies; Sunday Morning Temperature Hits 30°C, Hot & Humid Conditions Expected Today

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear skies and warm weather as the Sunday morning temperature was recorded at around 30°C. This comes as an alert has been issued for hot and humid conditions in Mumbai and Thane today. With the warm climate in the morning, the air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 59.

Mumbai Weather Today

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai and Thane are expected to witness hot and humid conditions throughout the day, with mainly clear skies in the city and suburbs. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 24°C, respectively. Data from the IMD showed the morning temperature in Mumbai was recorded at 30°C at 7.30 am, giving a clear idea of how the day ahead is expected to be.

Mumbai AQI Today

Air quality data showed Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 59 at 8 am, placing it in the 'moderate' category. However, several areas across the city reported air quality levels ranging from ‘good’ to ‘poor’. The worst air quality was recorded in BS Ambedkar Nagar with an AQI of 173, placing it in the 'poor' category, while the best was recorded at Green Hills with an AQI of 8.

Apart from this, several areas in the city recorded good cartegory air, including: Gamdevi Station 1 (40), Sathathharatha Nagar (17), Students Residential Zone (22), Walkeshwar (47), Bandra West Station 1 (40), Worli (38), Mount Mary (50), Colaba (43), Mahalaxmi (40), Santacruz West (45).

Moderate AQI levels were recorded at Charkop (52), Malad (52), Sion (52), Bhandup West (53), BKC (55), Juhu (55), Louis Wadi (57), Andheri East (58), Kurla (53), Kannamwar Nagar (80), Mahim (54), Churi Wadi (65), Wadala Truck Terminal (62), Mulund (62), Chembur (58), and Dahisar East (72).



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