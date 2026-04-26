Mumbai Water Levels Higher But El Niño Threat Looms As BMC Guards 100-Day Supply Amid Monsoon Uncertainty

Mumbai’s water reserves improve but uncertainty over monsoon keeps civic body on alert | File Photo

Mumbai, April 25: Mumbai may have higher lake levels than last year, but water security concerns are far from over. The city’s 100-day stock is being cautiously managed as El Nino conditions raise concerns over monsoon variability.

Meanwhile, evaporation and system leakages continue to quietly reduce effective reserves, keeping the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on alert until the monsoon fully sets in.

Lake levels higher but concerns persist

As on April 24, the seven lakes supplying water to the city collectively held 4.29 lakh million litres (ML), accounting for 29.70% of their total capacity. This is higher than the 3.83 lakh ML (26.48%) recorded in 2025, and nearly 9% more than in 2024, when the stock stood at 3.03 lakh ML (20.94%).

During a recent state cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged judicious use of water, citing the possibility of irregular or below-normal rainfall due to prevailing El Nino conditions.

Monitoring and precautionary measures

"Stricter planning and monitoring of water usage across regions is already underway. The primary focus is to ensure an adequate drinking water supply through at least August, a period during which stress on resources may arise if rainfall remains inconsistent,” said an official. However, while the neighbouring Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has imposed a ban on vehicle washing at city service centres until June 10 as part of wider precautionary measures, the BMC has not yet announced any such restrictions.

Reserve water request and conservation efforts

An official added that a request has been made to the state irrigation department to secure reserve water stock, including 68,000 ML from the Upper Vaitarna lake and 1.13 ML from the Bhatsa lake, to be used in case the monsoon is delayed.

The situation is also being closely monitored, with continued emphasis on public awareness campaigns to promote water conservation and prevent wastage. Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar and Chief Engineer, Hydraulic Department, Mangesh Shewale were not available for comment.

Activists call for stricter controls

Meanwhile, Sitaram Shelar, convenor of the Pani Haq Samiti (Right to Water campaign), has called on the BMC to restrict the use of water for non-essential and luxury purposes, such as swimming pools and supply to packaged drinking water companies.

He also urged the civic body to map and protect Mumbai’s wells and lakes, and to prioritise the reuse and recycling of treated wastewater for non-potable uses. According to him, such measures would significantly reduce the pressure on drinking water supply and improve overall water conservation.

Long-term projects underway

Relying solely on rainfall as its main water source, the city has faced repeated water shortages, with supply cuts of 15–30% in 2009, 2014, 2015, 2020, 2022, and 2023.

To address this, the civic body has launched long-term projects to strengthen water supply, including a desalination plant at Manori expected to add 200 ML per day (MLD) and the Gargai Dam in Palghar, which will contribute an additional 450 MLD. However, both projects are still under development and will take the next 3-4 years to become operational.

Supply-demand gap and losses

Mumbai’s water comes from seven lakes—Tulsi and Vihar within the city, and five others located 100–175 km away in Palghar, Thane, and Nashik districts.

Mumbai receives 4,000 MLD, falling short of the 4,463 MLD demand. By 2041, demand is projected to rise 1.5 times to 6,900 ML per day. Despite heavy investment in replacing old pipelines, water loss has surged to 34%, up from 20% in 2009, as per civic sources.

Also Watch:

Water stock in seven lakes (April 24)

Lakes.....current level ....overflow level (all figures in metres)

Upper Vaitarna..597.92.....603.51

Modak Sagar....151.74....163.15

Tansa...121.87.....128.63

Middle Vaitarna....259.25.....285

Bhatsa...119.10.....142.07

Vehar...77.55...80.12

Tulsi...134.83.......139.17

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