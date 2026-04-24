Not All Summer Drinks Are Healthy: Hidden Dangers In Popular, Refreshing Beverages

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 24, 2026
As temperatures rise, people turn to a variety of drinks to stay cool and refreshed. However, not all popular summer beverages are as healthy as they seem and may do more harm than good.
1. Packaged Fruit Juices Often marketed as “healthy,” most packaged juices are loaded with added sugars and preservatives. They lack the fiber of whole fruits.
2. Flavoured Syrup-Based Drinks These colourful drinks may feel refreshing, but they are essentially sugar water with artificial flavours and colours.
3. Carbonated Soft Drinks (Cold Drinks) High in sugar and caffeine, these drinks can actually dehydrate the body. They also contribute to weight gain.
4. Iced Coffee & Cold Coffee with Cream Chilled versions often come with added sugar and syrups. Caffeine can also contribute to dehydration if consumed in excess.
5. Artificial Energy Drinks These drinks contain high caffeine, sugar and stimulants. They can lead to increased heart rate, anxiety and dehydration.
While many summer drinks promise instant refreshment, opting for natural, low-sugar options like coconut water, fresh lime water, chaas or homemade fruit-infused drinks is a far healthier choice.