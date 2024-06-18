Decoding Shloka Ambani's Looks At Anant & Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities

The beloved couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12 this year. Recently, the Ambanis hosted the second pre-wedding bash for the couple on a lavish cruise in France. While many graced the four-day grand extravaganza in stunning looks, Shloka Ambani didn't miss the chance to showcase her glam wardrobe at the event.

Mermaid Princess

Shloka channeled her inner princess as she donned an exquisite ensemble from Versace for the Masquerade ball event in Cannes. The gown was adorned with intricate golden and blue embellishments with pleated patterns at the waist and a thigh-high slit. The attire was inspired by Gigi Hadid mermaid gown.

Styling her attire with minimal accessories, she wore a gold and diamond necklace with matching earrings. For her hair and makeup, she opted for a soft glam look with wavy and shiny hairdo.

Mini Dress

Post the masquerade ball, the Ambani bahu was captured in a mini dress by Sabina Bilenko. The short dress featured a crystal embellishment in the bottom with a black structured top. In an interview, Diya Mehta Jatia, Shloka's stylist, mentioned that the dress was made within two days using couture techniques. She styled the look with minimal jewellery and a sleek high ponytail.

Floral Beauty

For a daytime event in Portofino, Shloka donned a mesmerising custom white co-ord set from Yara Shoemaker. Her attire boasted of a 3D lavender floral pattern and off-shoulder sleeves. She continued with her staple style with minimal accessories and a natural makeup look. For her hair, she opted for a sleek middle-part ponytail with soft waves.

Starry Night Look

Shloka graced one of the after-party events in Vincent Van Gogh's 'Starry Night' inspired look. The custom midi dress by Ashish featured the oil-on-canvas painting made by Van Gogh around 1889. With no accessories and natural makeup, she let her sartorial fashion stand out for the night.