Decode What Your Teeth Reveal About Your Personality

“Dosha Dhatu Mala Moolam hi Shareeram” in Ayurveda means that doshas, dhatu and mala are the three fundamentals that reflect disharmony or the onset of unwellness. We have three doshas or constituents in the body, seven dhatus or basic elements and three malas or forms of waste excreted from our body. Teeth are the upa-dhatu which originate from the original Asthi dhatu which literally means bones. The waste products (malas) of this metabolic process are the hair and nails.

Indicators

The ancient Indian science that is used to predict a person’s fortune based on physical appearance including face reading, physique, hands, nails, hair, skin, colour etc., is called Samudrika. Face Samudrika included thorough examination of the mouth including number of teeth, the thickness, colour and width of gums, the shape, colour and texture under and above the tongue, giving the astrologer clues about the person’s past, present and future.

Here are some of the indications from the text:

Healthy teeth are a bit yellowish

Yellowish teeth indicate prosperity; bright white teeth indicate conflict and bad luck

Gaps in normal teeth indicate success; but gaps with crowded teeth indicate obstacles in the path to success

Teeth without gaps are inauspicious and dangerous to society

Those with 25-28 teeth may have to face health issues, familial separation and misfortune

The fortune of people with 28-30 teeth continually sways in opposite directions

People with 31-32 teeth are prosperous, respected and popular in society

A person with a slight gap in the upper and lower gum is supposed to have the gift of the gab

A person could cheat his partner, if there is a great gap between his/her upper and lower gums and the eyes have a distinct sparkle. Not only will they be greatly deceptive, they could also go Scot-free

Thick and wide gums spell an arrogant attitude. Poverty is commonly seen in such cases

Pink gums with normal thickness indicate good health, fortune and a long life

Those with discoloured gums in dark red shades lead lives of conflict and poverty and indicate short-temperedness, violence, selfishness and wickedness

The gap

Gap in between the front teeth is commonly known as ‘diastema’ in astrology. Past pop queen Madonna has a distinct gap in her front two teeth. Diastema indicates creativity, confidence and an independent nature in the person who possesses a natural persuasive charm. A little gap means the person has great communication skills, while a bigger gap is a sign of a more outspoken, assertive and expressive nature. It is believed that Mars, Venus and Saturn have influence upon the gaps in a person’s teeth.

Gandant or Gandmoola

The word ‘gand’ refers to inauspiciousness in Sanskrit. Gandant refers to a certain part of a nakshatra. Mathematically, gandant is a sandhi or a conjunction. The combination of the Sun and Moon as the tithi and the nakshatra and raashi being the moon alone with a lagna places right there, is considered as inauspicious in Vedic astrology.

Teeth, hair and nails are all governed by the planet Saturn in Indian astrology. According to the jyotish samhita by Chandeswar called Muhurta Chintamani, teeth that are present at birth are natal teeth while those that emerge within the first month post birth are neonatal teeth. When Saturn and Mars are placed in the ‘navamsa’ of Mercury, according to the text Saravali, a child is born with teeth. The natal teeth are deemed inauspicious and an indication of death. Performance of prayer rituals and appropriate remedies can ward off the malefic effects of Gandant or Gandmoola.

Remedies include the father looking at the child only on the day after the ritual is over, donating a bullock for tithi ganadant, cow and calf for nakshatra ganadant, gold in case of lagna gandant, performing abhishek of the child and the father if the child is born in the first part of gandant and with mother if born in the second part of the gandant.

Wisdom teeth

“When god gave us wisdom in the form of a tooth.” It is believed that wisdom teeth appear when major planetary transitions take place in the birth chart of an individual. They symbolise reaching physical maturity. The retrograde movement of Saturn, transit of Jupiter, Uranus and Pluto are all associated with the appearance of Wisdom teeth.

Shape of your teeth

Empowered by information on the internet, its statistical strength and based upon the premises suggested in the 1930’s by French psychologist Louis Corman, basic human facial composition is a branch of science called Morphopsychology. It states the following characteristics linked to teeth shapes:

Oval Teeth: Living in the subtle realm, idea centric, sensitive, observant and creative thinkers. Artistic in nature, they lead unconventional lives. Not the outgoing types, rather timid they are known to be orderly and systematic in their jobs. Columbian pop sensation Shakira has oval teeth.

Square Teeth: Methodical, logical, orderly, always in control, like conventional and normal lifestyle, dislike unusual or adventurous living. They prefer a predictable life without conflicts, are reliable and rational in giving advice. Pop star Celina Gomez has square teeth.

Long or Rectangular Teeth: Associated to reputable and socially high-ranking people holding an influential position in society. Indicate a humble yet lively demeanour, they are known to be realistic yet optimistic but with a practical streak in their nature. They make good friends and are accommodating. Reminds one of yesteryears’ Bollywood character-actor and director Tinnu Anand and popstar Celine Dion.

Wonkey or Triangular Teeth: Unconventional, attractive personalities that draw much attention. The happy-go-lucky types who follow the call of their hearts without a care of the world. British actor Tom Hardy loves his wonkey tooth.