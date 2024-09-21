Daughters Day 2024: From Security To Education, Daughters Share What They Truly Want

We often read heartwarming stories about the bond between fathers and daughters and the vital roles daughters play in our lives. This Daughters Day, FPJ takes a different approach by asking daughters across the nation what they truly want. Regardless of age or profession, their basic demand is safety and security.

Ayushi Maurya, 22, Digital Marketer

If you had asked me this question a few months ago, my answer would have been different. I would have talked about equality, opportunities, education, and freedom, things every girl dreams of having in this nation. But after recent events in Bengal and the alarming rise in sexual violence, my priorities have shifted. As a daughter, I want safety. I want strict laws and punishments that instill fear in those who think of committing such crimes. The lack of action taken against the rapists in recent cases makes me question the system. What's the point of having laws, police, or a government if they can't protect the daughters of this nation? I seek a nation where I can walk confidently, free from fear. To the men out there, please help to create a society where we can all move freely, without the shadow of fear following us.

Purnima Salvankar, 23, Customer service executive

I just want to feel safe everywhere — whether at home, school, college, or the office. Day or night, it shouldn’t matter. Women deserve to move through life with confidence, free from the fear of violence or harassment. Safety isn’t just about physical protection; it’s about the freedom to express ourselves, pursue our dreams, and engage in our surrounding environment without fearing others judgment.

Shraddha Kumbla, 39, Fashion Designer Faculty/ YouTuber

As a daughter, I want to feel secure in my own country. Every woman deserves to feel secure in her home, community, and workplace. We must pursue our ambitions without worrying about their safety. The cries for justice must be heard, but more importantly, preventive measures must be enacted to ensure safety for all women. I want collective responsibility, justice, and a cultural shift in how women are perceived and treated. Recent violence incidents, including the tragic rape and murder of a young doctor and the tragic death of a 26-year-old woman due to work pressure, force me to ask: Am I safe? Can I reach my full potential without being overstressed?

Kiran Singh, 48, Homemaker

As a daughter and a mother, I want every mother to teach their children to treat everyone equally. From a young age, kids should learn that all genders are equal. To create a better nation, we must educate our children about right and wrong. They need to understand that if authorities fail to address serious crimes, they should demand justice. This need for accountability and strict laws might help shape a safer future for the women in this nation.

Dr. Vibha Chhabra Bakshi, 54, National Award winning Film Director & Producer

As a daughter of India, I want an India where women no longer have to fight to be heard—where we are not reduced to mere statistics of violence or symbols of sacrifice. To make this a reality, I want to see patriarchy shattered—from every institution, every home, and every mindset that perpetuates inequality.

I dream of an India where justice will be swift and fair, an India that will believe in our strength and our undeniable right to exist fully, unapologetically, and without compromise. I want an India that sees us as equal partners in shaping its destiny. This is the India I want. This is the India we deserve as Daughters of Mother India.

As a nation, if we come together to create a safe and supportive environment for women, it would be the greatest gift to womanhood. So, this Daughters Day, let’s do more than share stories about our daughters on social media. Let’s commit to ensuring that every woman feels safe and comfortable in her surroundings. Together, we can make a meaningful difference.