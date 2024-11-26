 Constitution Day 2024: Know About Origins, Significance, And More
Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas, is observed on November 26 annually to honour the adoption of India's Constitution in 1949. India officially became a republic on January 26, 1950, with the new governance system in effect, coinciding with BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Constitution Day 2024 | FPJ

Samvidhan Divas, or Constitution Day, is observed annually on November 26 to honor the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1949. On January 26, 1950, India achieved republic status as the new system was implemented. The day also marks the birthday of BR Ambedkar, the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution.

Constitution Day 2024: History

Following the Government of India Act, 1935, it became necessary to establish a structured set of regulations to signify India's position as an independent democratic nation. For this to occur, the Constituent Assembly was established in December 1946 with Rajendra Prasad as its president. Ambedkar led the Drafting Committee in the task of drafting the Constitution. The document was discussed over the course of eleven meetings.

Constitution Day 2024: Significance

The purpose of Constitution Day is to celebrate the principles and ideas of the Constitution and Ambedkar, stressing the importance of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity, as well as promoting national unity. The day is meant to reaffirm the values of the Constitution and the importance of democracy. It encourages the people of India to fulfill their civic responsibilities and strive towards establishing a just, inclusive, and equitable society for all individuals in the nation.

Renaming Of Celebration

Formerly called Law Day, in 2015, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment declared that it would now be referred to as Constitution Day with the aim of promoting constitutional principles among the public.

Constitution Day 2024: Celebrations

This year, we will commemorate the 133rd birth anniversary of Ambedkar by unveiling a seven-foot-tall statue at the Supreme Court of India, with President Droupadi Murmu leading the celebration. The sculpture will depict Ambedkar dressed as a lawyer holding the Indian Constitution. The event, which will be shown live, will be a lasting acknowledgement of the impact Ambedkar had on the nation.

