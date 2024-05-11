Conscious Vaastu: The Hidden Influence of the Cook's Energy Revealed

In this article, let’s see a conscious approach with a different dimension to enhance the energy of the kitchen and food irrespective of your kitchen’s direction. With the approach of Conscious Vaastu we are opening up a new aspect to the way we look at things rather than creating fear of kitchen not being in the correct direction.

Let me narrate a short experience that many of you might relate in some or the other way. Many a times ,we like a specific food or beverage made by a particular person and we remember the pleasurable experience of consuming that specific item even after years, the flavour of which is registered in our mind. What is the reason of this? One of the important reasons for this is the energy of the person who cooked / prepared that item and not the method of preparation.

Food is the source of energy. It involves hard work of so many people like farmers, transports, vendors, cooks, etc have worked so hard in curating the complete meal that we consume, so appreciate this.

The food that has reached your table is actually a Divine Creation. It is a life force energy which has harnessed energy from mother earth, air, sun, water and space which corresponds to the five elements of nature or the Panch Mahabhootas of Vaastu. The study of Conscious Vaastu suggests that the energy of the one who cooks is utmost important. It is even more important than the kitchen’s energy.

Food and water are very sensitive to energy field. They absorb energy whether it is positive or negative.

Cooking in bad mood depletes the energy of the food. It reduces the enjoyment of cooking. Cooking is often considered as a super pleasurable activity, but when a cook is in a bad mood, it can become a chore rather than joyful activity.

Compulsion and choice are two different things having completely different

energy. Cooking done with compulsion attitude reduces the energy of the food being cooked leading to spoiling the actual energy of the meal which also affects the satisfaction level and overall experience.

When cooking done under emotional disturbance reflects on the food prepared and also impacts the people who consume it.

When a person is in argumentative mood or frustration or irritated it is a signal that it’s not the right energy to start cooking.

Thus, Conscious Vaastu strongly recommends to cook with heart adding pure love and good intentions while cooking which will extend its benefits to the people who consume. Few simple recommendations as per Conscious Vaastu:

Cook with heart, this helps in uplifting your enthusiasm which also reflects on the energy of your kitchen.

Cook with tremendous joy and pleasure. This helps in adding natural flavours and sweetness in the food.

Avoid cooking with compulsion. This leads to disliking of food which impacts on food consumption.

Calm down while cooking, this helps in improving concentration while cooking.

Avoid listening to radio or watching television while cooking the food.

Food prepared with distracted mind has direct impact on the energy of the food.

In case if you are agitated, pause for a while. Relax and calm down. Improve your personal energy soonest possible.

Cooking done jointly with harmony, togetherness and support of family members also adds to a lot of positive energy in the meals rather than cooking alone all the time.

Many houses have cooks and helping hands who prepare the meals. It is important to educate them about cooking with heart.

For commercial spaces like restaurants, it is strongly recommended to have a harmonious connect with the chefs and helpers and train them to be happy in the kitchen.

Next time when you go to eat out, appreciate the chefs, it motivates them which also helps in improving the energy of the meal.

Give gratitude to the person who is cooking for you on daily basis.

Acknowledge for the ingredients that have reached your kitchen.

Conscious Vaastu strongly recommends to practice insightful cooking rather than using fixed templets or menus. Insightful cooking is considered to be beyond simply following fixed recipes or preparing meals; it encompasses a deeper understanding and appreciation of the ingredients and cultural methods of cooking.

Insightful cooking is not only just about creating delicious meals, but also about transferring the personal positive energy into the meal, cultivating a deeper understanding and appreciation of the culinary arts, and fostering deep connection through food energy.

In addition to this simple understanding of Conscious Vaastu it would be advisable to have:

A well-lit kitchen.

No leaking taps.

No chocked drains in the kitchen.

The sink in the kitchen should be neat and clean especially once the cooking is done in night so when one enters next day morning inside the kitchen it looks absolutely fresh and tidy. we shall discuss further on this.

