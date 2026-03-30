Complete List Of Dry Days In April 2026 In Mumbai & Maharashtra; On These Dates, Liquor Shops Will Be Closed | Canva

If you’re planning parties or weekend plans in April 2026, it’s worth keeping an eye on a few key dates when alcohol sales will be restricted. Several dry days have been scheduled across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, along with additional restrictions in Tamil Nadu due to upcoming pollings.

Dry days are officially declared by authorities on important religious occasions, national events, and during elections to maintain law and order. On these days, the sale of alcohol is prohibited across wine shops, bars, pubs, restaurants and hotels. While buying liquor is restricted, individuals are generally allowed to consume alcohol at home if it has been purchased in advance.

In Mumbai and across Maharashtra, two major dry days fall in April:

April 3 (Friday): Good Friday

April 14 (Tuesday): Ambedkar Jayanti

These dates are observed across major cities, leading to a complete shutdown of liquor sales for the day.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, additional restrictions have been announced in view of elections. As per the Election Commission of India, TASMAC liquor outlets will remain shut for an extended period around polling days.

Liquor sales in the state will be suspended from 10:00 AM on April 21 until midnight on April 23, covering the polling period. Another dry day will be observed on May 4, coinciding with the counting of votes.

These restrictions are typically enforced to ensure the smooth conduct of elections and to avoid any disruptions during sensitive periods.

For those planning gatherings or stocking up, it’s advisable to make purchases in advance and stay updated with local guidelines, as rules may vary slightly depending on the region.

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