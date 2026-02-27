Maharashtra Excise Dept Dismisses ‘Dry Day Cancelled’ Claims as Fake News; Says Mandatory Dates To Continue

Maharashtra Excise Dept Dismisses ‘Dry Day Cancelled’ Claims as Fake News; Mandatory Dates to Continue in 2026 | Canva

Mumbai: Maharashtra Excise Commissioner Rajesh Deshmukh categorically dismissed as “fake news” reports circulating on social media that the state government had scrapped mandatory dry days for key national and religious occasions such as Holi, Muharram and Gandhi Jayanti.

Clarifying the position, Deshmukh stated that there has been no amendment or relaxation in the existing liquor policy under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, reported Latestly. He emphasised that the statutory dry days notified by the state will continue to be observed strictly across Maharashtra.

The clarification comes after several social media posts claimed that the Government of Maharashtra had permitted liquor sales on all dry days, including Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti, allegedly to curb illegal alcohol sales and enhance state revenue. The Excise Department has termed these claims baseless and misleading.

According to the provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, liquor sale remains prohibited on eight mandatory dry days: January 26 (Republic Day), January 30 (Martyrs’ Day), May 1 (Maharashtra Day), Ashadhi Ekadashi, August 15 (Independence Day), Anant Chaturdashi, October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) and Kartiki Ekadashi. Officials reiterated that these dates are non-negotiable and binding across the state.

Additionally, under Section 142 of the Act, district collectors are empowered to declare additional dry days depending on law and order requirements or specific local circumstances.

For 2026, apart from the eight mandatory dates, several religious festivals such as Holi, Mahashivratri and Diwali are also likely to be observed as dry days in certain districts, subject to local administrative decisions.

The Excise Department has urged citizens not to rely on unverified social media forwards and to check official government notifications for accurate information regarding dry days and liquor sale regulations in Maharashtra.

Officials warned that spreading misinformation on sensitive policy matters can create unnecessary confusion and disrupt public order.

