 Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Special Train Services Till March-End To Manage Holi Rush
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Western Railway Extends Special Train Services Till March-End To Manage Holi Rush

Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Special Train Services Till March-End To Manage Holi Rush

Western Railway has extended several special train services till late March to manage the Holi rush. The move covers inter-state routes from Mumbai and regional services in Gujarat. Trips on routes including Indore, Bhiwani, Bhusawal, Mangaluru and Botad have been extended, with bookings for select trains opening on February 17.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Special Train Services Till March End To Manage Holi Rush | IANS

Mumbai: With Holi travel set to push up passenger numbers across key routes, Western Railway has extended the trips of multiple special trains to provide relief to commuters and manage the expected festive rush. The extensions cover inter-state services from Mumbai as well as regional daily specials in Gujarat, giving travellers additional options through late March.

According to a post shared on X (formally Twitter) by the Western Railways, the tri-weekly Mumbai Central–Indore–Mumbai Central special (Train Nos. 09085/09086) has been extended up to March 27 and 28, 2026, respectively. Similarly, the tri-weekly Mumbai Central–Bhiwani–Mumbai Central special (Train Nos. 09001/09002) will now run up to March 27 and 28, 2026, respectively.

Importantly, Western Railway has also extended two separate weekly Dadar–Bhusawal–Dadar special train services, which will operate under different train numbers and timelines. The weekly Dadar–Bhusawal special (Train No. 09049) and its return Bhusawal–Dadar service (Train No. 09050) have been extended up to March 27, 2026. In addition, another weekly Dadar–Bhusawal special (Train No. 09051) and its return Bhusawal–Dadar (Train No. 09052) have been extended up to March 28, 2026.

The weekly Bandra Terminus–Bhiwani–Bandra Terminus special (Train Nos. 09005/09006) has been extended up to March 25, 2026 in the onward direction and up to March 27, 2026 for the return journey. Meanwhile, the bi-weekly Surat–Mangaluru–Surat special (Train Nos. 09057/09058) has been extended up to March 29 and 30, 2026, respectively.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Gangrape Case: 22-Year-Old Absconding Accused Arrested In Pune After Year-Long Hunt
Thane Gangrape Case: 22-Year-Old Absconding Accused Arrested In Pune After Year-Long Hunt
Pune: 10 Months After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Steps In To Fulfil Job Promise To Victim's Daughter
Pune: 10 Months After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Steps In To Fulfil Job Promise To Victim's Daughter
NHAI Accepts ₹6,221 Crore Bid From NHIT For 310 Km Highway Asset Monetisation In Maharashtra & Andhra Pradesh
NHAI Accepts ₹6,221 Crore Bid From NHIT For 310 Km Highway Asset Monetisation In Maharashtra & Andhra Pradesh
CMAT 2026 Final Answer Key Released At NTA Portal; Result Expected Anytime Soon At cmat.nta.nic.in
CMAT 2026 Final Answer Key Released At NTA Portal; Result Expected Anytime Soon At cmat.nta.nic.in
Read Also
Western Railway To Install Escalators, Upgrade Facilities At Key South Mumbai Stations; Commuters’...
article-image

For regional connectivity, Western Railway has extended the daily Gandhigram–Botad–Gandhigram special (Train Nos. 09211/09212) and the daily Bhavnagar–Dhola–Bhavnagar special (Train Nos. 09530/09529) up to March 31, 2026.

Bookings for the extended trips of select trains opened on February 17 at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. Passengers can check halts, timings and composition on the official railway enquiry portal before booking

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/ 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Gangrape Case: 22-Year-Old Absconding Accused Arrested In Pune After Year-Long Hunt
Thane Gangrape Case: 22-Year-Old Absconding Accused Arrested In Pune After Year-Long Hunt
Pune: 10 Months After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Steps In To Fulfil Job Promise...
Pune: 10 Months After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Steps In To Fulfil Job Promise...
Mumbai: Minor Fire Erupts In Garbage Near Sterling Building In Kurla East, No Injuries Reported
Mumbai: Minor Fire Erupts In Garbage Near Sterling Building In Kurla East, No Injuries Reported
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Mumbai Climate Week 2026 At Jio World Convention Centre...
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Mumbai Climate Week 2026 At Jio World Convention Centre...
Mumbai Road Accident: 30-Year-Old Two-Wheeler Rider Killed After Being Run Over By BEST Bus In...
Mumbai Road Accident: 30-Year-Old Two-Wheeler Rider Killed After Being Run Over By BEST Bus In...