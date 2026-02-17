Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Special Train Services Till March End To Manage Holi Rush | IANS

Mumbai: With Holi travel set to push up passenger numbers across key routes, Western Railway has extended the trips of multiple special trains to provide relief to commuters and manage the expected festive rush. The extensions cover inter-state services from Mumbai as well as regional daily specials in Gujarat, giving travellers additional options through late March.

According to a post shared on X (formally Twitter) by the Western Railways, the tri-weekly Mumbai Central–Indore–Mumbai Central special (Train Nos. 09085/09086) has been extended up to March 27 and 28, 2026, respectively. Similarly, the tri-weekly Mumbai Central–Bhiwani–Mumbai Central special (Train Nos. 09001/09002) will now run up to March 27 and 28, 2026, respectively.

Importantly, Western Railway has also extended two separate weekly Dadar–Bhusawal–Dadar special train services, which will operate under different train numbers and timelines. The weekly Dadar–Bhusawal special (Train No. 09049) and its return Bhusawal–Dadar service (Train No. 09050) have been extended up to March 27, 2026. In addition, another weekly Dadar–Bhusawal special (Train No. 09051) and its return Bhusawal–Dadar (Train No. 09052) have been extended up to March 28, 2026.

The weekly Bandra Terminus–Bhiwani–Bandra Terminus special (Train Nos. 09005/09006) has been extended up to March 25, 2026 in the onward direction and up to March 27, 2026 for the return journey. Meanwhile, the bi-weekly Surat–Mangaluru–Surat special (Train Nos. 09057/09058) has been extended up to March 29 and 30, 2026, respectively.

For regional connectivity, Western Railway has extended the daily Gandhigram–Botad–Gandhigram special (Train Nos. 09211/09212) and the daily Bhavnagar–Dhola–Bhavnagar special (Train Nos. 09530/09529) up to March 31, 2026.

Bookings for the extended trips of select trains opened on February 17 at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. Passengers can check halts, timings and composition on the official railway enquiry portal before booking

