No Dry Day On Holi 2026? Mumbaikars Can Buy Alcohol On Muharram & Gandhi Jayanti? Find Out The Exact Details Here

For decades, festivals and national observances in Maharashtra have automatically meant shuttered liquor shops. But that long-standing norm could be changing. In a move that's already stirring debate, the state government is reportedly planning to ease restrictions on alcohol sales on select occasions, including Holi, Muharram and Gandhi Jayanti.

No more dry days on Holi, Muharram and Gandhi Jayanti?

According to a report by The Live Nagpur, the Maharashtra government has decided to permit liquor shops across the state to operate on certain days that were traditionally marked as "dry days." The festivals named in the report include Holi, Muharram and Gandhi Jayanti.

The shift is part of a broader revision in the state's excise policy. Officials reportedly believe that blanket shutdowns on such days often lead to a spike in illegal alcohol sales. By allowing licensed outlets to function under regulatory supervision, the government aims to reduce unlawful distribution and bring more transactions into the formal system.

Representative image | Canva

Why the policy shift?

The report suggests that the decision is intended to tighten regulatory control rather than relax oversight. Authorities are looking to prevent revenue leakage that occurs when consumers turn to the black market during mandatory closures. By keeping authorised shops open, the Excise Department hopes to both curb illicit trade and strengthen the state's excise collections.

However, the development has triggered political and public discussion, with critics questioning the optics of permitting liquor sales on occasions such as Gandhi Jayanti.

Representative image | Canva |

It is important to note that the state will continue to observe dry days on key national events where law-and-order considerations are deemed critical. The revised approach applies only to select holidays and does not signal a complete removal of dry day regulations.

If implemented as reported, this policy change would mark a significant shift in Maharashtra’s excise landscape, balancing revenue interests with regulatory enforcement.