Christian Baby Boy Names Starting With G: Meaning, Qualities, And All You Need To Know

Looking for a Christian name for your son that specifically starts with G? We have you covered. Take a list of names along with their origins and meanings. Notably, most of these names come from the ancient scriptures, Biblical mentions, and a reference to holy saints in Christianity.

Glen: Did this name remind you of professional cricketer Glex Maxwell? The name refers to a narrow valley, often with a stream running through it. It beautifully symbolises tranquility, natural beauty, and a connection to nature.

Godwin: This is one of the widely used names in Christian families and it has an Anglo-Saxon origin, derived from the Old English elements "god," meaning "god," and "wine," meaning "friend" or "friendship." In simple words, this name refers to "friend of God" and establishes a devotee's close relationship with the divine.

Gilbert: The name has a Germanic origin and resonates with the meaning of "famous." It comes as a powerful symbol of identity, and self-expression. It is associated with qualities of strength and prominence.

Godfrey: Several saints and priests in Christianity are found to have this name. Combining two terms, "god" and "frio," the meaning of this name translates to the peace derived from prayers and worship, "God's peace." To your interest, of the many popular figures, there's an American comedian and actor by this name.

George: From the first US President to a renowned novelist, there have been several personalities with this name. The name is influenced by St. George, an early Christian martyr. While the mention of this name is not found in the Holy Bible, it is still considered an auspicious name representing the hard work of a "farmer."

Gordon - You might have known the popular chef Gordon Ramsay and this name suggestion might have interested you in leaning about the name. This name holds a Scottish origin, meaning "great hill" or "spacious fortification." While not explicitly biblical, it has been used among Christians and carries connotations of strength and greatness.

Gabriel: This name might have made you hum the Christian song "The Angel Gabriel..." The term traces its origin to the Hebrew language. The meaning of this translates to "God is my strength" in Hebrew. It is a significant name in the religion relating to the holy angel who appeared to Mary and announced the births of John the Baptist and Jesus Christ.

Gareth - This is a Welsh name meaning "gentle" or "modest." Though not directly biblical, it reflects qualities valued in Christian teachings. It forms a great name for your dear baby boy.

Grant - Derived from Old English, the meaning of this name is "tall" or "great." It is said that a person named so is associated with the qualities of generosity and kindness.