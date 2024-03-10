Christian Baby Boy Names Starting With E: Meaning, Qualities, And More

Congratulations on welcoming a new member of your family, so innocent and cute. What name have you planned for your little boy who came to this world recently? We may help you with some Christian names for your son that mostly take inspiration from the ancient scriptures, Biblical mentions, and holy saints. Here are a few names starting with E for your blessed baby boy born in a Christian home.

Evan: The meaning of this name translates to "God is gracious." It represents the attitude of being youthful and active in work. The qualities associated with this name are optimistic and include compassion and kindness.

Elijah: A beautiful name that directly refers to the Almighty is this one. It has a Hebrew origin and denotes a mighty prophet in Israel's history. Someone with this name is said to be devoted and faithful.

Ethan: This happens to be a name signifying strength and firmness. An individual with this name is said to be dependable, and determined.

Emanuel: One of the common names in Christian families, it comes with a beautiful meaning. It refers to the thought that "God is with us." The name appears in the Book of Isaiah (7:14) as a sign that God will protect the House of David.

Edward: Again, this happens to be a popular Christian name you might have come across in your relatives and close circles. However, it is a great name for your baby boy as it relates to wealth and the qualities of being protective, responsible, and trustworthy.

Elliott: Both a name and surname, it is a gender-neutral name tracing its origin in the Hebrew texts and meaning "the Lord is my God. It is said to have a biblical reference connected with Elijah. Someone with this name is said to be very creative and artistic.