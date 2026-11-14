Chhath Puja 2026 In Mumbai: Juhu Beach, Dadar Chowpatty And 5 Other Popular Ghats For Grand Celebrations

Mumbai's beaches and lakes take on a different atmosphere during Chhath Puja, as devotees gather along the water to offer prayers to the setting and rising Sun. What has deep cultural roots in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh is now celebrated with equal enthusiasm across several parts of the city, thanks to Mumbai's large North Indian community.

Chhath Puja 2026 began on Friday, November 13, and will continue until Monday, November 16. If you are looking for places to witness the celebrations or participate in the rituals, here are seven popular ghats across Mumbai.

Juhu Beach

When it comes to Chhath Puja in Mumbai, Juhu Beach remains one of the most prominent destinations. For over two decades, the beach has welcomed thousands of devotees who gather along its coastline to offer Arghya to the Sun God. As the rituals begin, the shoreline comes alive with devotional chants and the glow of diyas. Barricades, lighting and safety arrangements are also put in place by local authorities to manage the large gatherings.

Girgaon Chowpatty

Best known for its Ganesh Visarjan celebrations, Girgaon Chowpatty also becomes a gathering point for Chhath Puja. Located near Charni Road station, the beach offers a picturesque setting for devotees to perform the rituals. Families dressed in traditional attire assemble by the water, make their offerings and seek blessings from Surya Dev. The atmosphere combines the festival's spiritual significance with the charm of the seaside.

Dadar Chowpatty

Dadar Chowpatty is another popular location where devotees come together to celebrate Chhath Puja. With the Arabian Sea as its backdrop, the beach sees families gathering from early morning until evening for the traditional rituals. Devotional songs, colourful attire and offerings create a festive atmosphere along the shore. Security, cleanliness and accessibility arrangements also make it a preferred destination for many devotees.

Sion Talab

For residents around Sion and Chunabhatti, Sion Talab has been an important place to celebrate Chhath Puja over the years. Local North Indian communities, particularly families with roots in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, gather here to worship Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. The celebrations are supported by local bodies, which organise arrangements to ensure that devotees can participate in the rituals safely and smoothly.

Versova Beach

Versova Beach in Andheri has emerged as another well-organised location for Chhath celebrations in Mumbai. Its wide shoreline provides space for large gatherings, with thousands of devotees coming together to offer prayers. The sunset views add to the atmosphere during the evening rituals, while the beach gradually transforms into a vibrant space filled with devotion and festive energy.

Powai Lake

Away from the city's busy coastline, Powai Lake offers a different setting for the festival. Surrounded by greenery, the lakeside provides a relatively serene backdrop for prayers and offerings. One of the striking sights during Sandhya Arghya is the glow of floating diyas on the water. The Bihari community also organises group prayers and cultural programmes as part of the annual celebrations.

Aksa Beach

Located in Malad, Aksa Beach is an option for devotees who prefer a calmer setting away from some of the more crowded celebration spots. Its clean stretch of shoreline and the sound of the waves create a peaceful atmosphere for performing Chhath rituals. Families often choose this beach for its quieter surroundings, while local bodies oversee hygiene and safety arrangements for devotees.

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