Happy Chhath Puja 2026: 25+ Chhati Maiya Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp Status And More To Share

Chhath Puja is a festival of faith, devotion and gratitude, celebrated with prayers to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya for health, prosperity and happiness. As devotees observe the four-day festival from November 13 to 16, 2026, the occasion brings families together through traditional rituals, fasting and offerings to the setting and rising Sun.

If you are looking for thoughtful ways to wish your loved ones, here are more than 25+ Happy Chhath Puja 2026 wishes, messages and greetings, along with WhatsApp status ideas to share with family and friends.

Happy Chhath Puja 2026 wishes and more

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