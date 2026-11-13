Chhath Puja 2026 Wishes In Hindi: छठी मैया Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp Status And More To Share

Chhath Puja, one of the most revered Hindu festivals dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, begins today, November 13, and will conclude on November 16, 2026. Celebrated over four days, the festival is marked by fasting, traditional rituals and prayers offered to the setting and rising Sun.



As devotees come together to seek blessings for happiness, prosperity and good health, here are heartfelt Chhath Puja 2026 wishes, messages and greetings in Hindi that you can share with loved ones on WhatsApp, social media and more.



Chhath Puja 2026 wishes in Hindi

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