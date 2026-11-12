Mumbai: Bhojpuri Songs Played At Railway Stations For Chhath Puja Spark Row; Central Railway Responds To Controversy

Bhojpuri Songs Played At Railway Stations For Chhath Puja Spark Row | File Photo.

Mumbai: A row erupted over the playing of Bhojpuri songs at several railway stations in Mumbai and neighbouring areas ahead of Chhath Puja has sparked controversy, with commuters complaining about loud music and political leaders questioning the Central Railway administration on Thursday.

Videos recorded at Wadala and other stations surfaced on social media after Chhathh Puja songs were played over public announcement systems.

Wadala Station Bhojpuri Song | वडाळा स्टेशनवर वाजवण्यात आलं भोजपुरी गाणं#WadalaStation #BhojpuriSong #WadalaNews #MumbaiNews #Zee24Taas https://t.co/3Jny0j0bAI — ZEE २४ तास (@zee24taasnews) November 12, 2026

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders also criticised the move by the Central Railway.

Bhojpuri Songs At Wadala Station Spark Commuter Complaints

According to reports, Bhojpuri songs associated with Chhath Puja were played at several stations, including Wadala, Sanpada and other locations on the Central and Harbour railway networks.

A video purportedly from Wadala railway station went viral, prompting complaints about the volume of the music.

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Some commuters alleged that regular train announcements had been suspended while the songs were being played, causing inconvenience to passengers.

MNS Leader Criticises Railway Administration

MNS leader Yashwant Killedar criticised the playing of Bhojpuri songs at Mumbai railway stations and raised objections to proposed Chhath Puja celebrations on the city's beaches.

Taking to X, Killedar wrote, “On the occasion of Chhath Puja, Bhojpuri songs were played at Mumbai’s Parel railway station yesterday. At a time when Mumbai is already witnessing alarming levels of air pollution, permission is now being sought to celebrate Chhath Puja on the city’s beaches.”

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He also called for uniform restrictions on religious activities at beaches across Mumbai, referring to the Bombay High Court's reported refusal to permit Chhath Puja celebrations at Girgaon Chowpatty.

Killedar argued that similar restrictions should apply to Juhu, Marve, Aksa and Virar beaches. “The judiciary must ensure equal treatment and should not adopt different standards for Girgaon and other beaches across Mumbai. No beach should be treated differently based on its locality or social standing,” he wrote.

Central Railway's statement

Responding to the criticism, Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila said the songs were played only for a limited period.

“It was played once and it was over. It was played twice, thrice and it was over. Now they are dragging it out,” Nila said, according to Zee 24 Taas.

“It was played for a limited time. It is not only on Maharashtra, Mumbai and Central Railways, it is done by the railways all over India every year. This happens every year,” he further added.

Central Railway also maintained that essential passenger announcements would remain unaffected by the initiative.

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