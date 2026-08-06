Chetan Bhagat, Ranveer Brar, Zakir Khan Join Viral Reel Trend After Anupam Kher; 'Why Should Gen Z Have All The Fun' | WATCH

Chetan Bhagat, Ranveer Brar, Zakir Khan Joins Viral Reel Trend After Anupam Kher; 'Why Should Gen Z Have All The Fun' | WATCH |

The viral "Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi" Instagram reel trend continues to take over social media, with celebrities from across industries putting their own spin on it. After veteran actor Anupam Kher set the internet abuzz with his hilarious rendition, bestselling author Chetan Bhagat has now joined the trend alongside his IIT Delhi friends, proving that age is no barrier when it comes to having fun online.

A few days ago, Anupam Kher shared a light-hearted reel featuring Boman Irani, Parvin Dabas and Ranvir Shorey. Set to the dramatic viral remix of Kishore Kumar's timeless classic "Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi," the actors enthusiastically lip-synced, danced and recreated exaggerated and dramatic expressions that perfectly matched the over-the-top audio.

The video struck a chord with viewers, amassing an impressive 156 million views within just three days and quickly becoming one of the internet's biggest viral moments.

Inspired by the trend, Chetan Bhagat recreated the reel with his longtime IIT Delhi friends. The group embraced the playful spirit of the challenge, singing and acting along to the same viral audio while sharing plenty of laughs.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Bhagat wrote, "We don't have the acting chops to match @anupampkher. But we do have old IIT Delhi friends willing to embarrass themselves together. They say you're only as old as the trend you're willing to embarrass yourself doing. Why should Gen Z have all the fun?"

The trend has rapidly expanded beyond Bollywood, with several well-known personalities creating their own versions. Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, actors Aparshakti Khurana and Angad Bedi, as well as stand-up comedian Zakir Khan, are among the many public figures who have jumped on the viral challenge.