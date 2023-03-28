Chaitra Navratri Day 8: Seek Maa Mahagauri's blessings today; holy chants and colour of the day

We are heading closer towards Chaitra Navratri. It's Durga Asthami today, an auspicious day to worship the goddess and pay obeisance to devi Parvati and her nine forms. On the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri, devotees seek blessings from Maa Mahagauri.

Colour of the day: Peacock Green

On the day of Ashtami, many major rituals like Kanya Puja, Sandhi Puja, and Shodashopachar Puja are performed. Ashtami celebrations begin with Mahasnan, the grand holy bath which is done to get rid of all the impurities.

There’s an interesting story that explains how Mahagauri got her name. It is believed that Goddess Shailputri, who did hard penance (tapasya) to win over and marry Lord Shiva, became Goddess Parvati after she tied the knot with Mahadev.

After years of severe penance, the skin of Goddess Parvati had turned dull. Lord Shiva cleansed her with the holy Ganga water to turn her skin alive and glowing. Gauri, thus, earned her name due to her mesmerising skin tone. She is also revered as Shwetambardhara.

The four-armed Goddess carries a Trishul in one right hand, and the second right hand can be seen in an Abhaya Mudra. While she holds a Damaru in one left hand, her other left hand is positioned in Varada Mudra. Mahagauri rides a white bull (Vrish) and is also known as Vrisharudha apart from Shwetambardhara.

Holy chants:

Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah

Ya Devi Sarva Bhutesu "Ma Mahagauri" Rupena Samasthitha, Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah