Celebrate Easter With Scrumptious Food In These Top 13 Restaurants Across India

Canva

Easter signifies new beginnings and cherished moments with your family and friends! And there's no better way to celebrate the joy of Easter than by savouring a feast. Check out these restaurants offering a brunch to devour.

1). Indulge in Easter feasting with Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel

Indulge your senses with the Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel's exquisite Easter feast, thoughtfully curated to enchant and delight. The buffet has something to please every palate, from fresh salads and savoury antipasti to artisanal baked goods and a tantalizing array of cold cuts and cheeses.

From prawn and avocado salad, strawberry chicken and cobb salad to main courses like roasted lamb and honey glazed ham the hotel's indulgent spread promises a symphony of tastes and textures.

And don't forget to save room for dessert! Treat yourself to classic Easter delights like tarte tatin, Easter nest, peach and caramel pears tart, cheesecake with raspberry coulis and thousand leaves cake with cream, among other heavenly treats.

Date: 31st March 2024

Time: 12:30 Pm Onwards

Price: Rs. 2099 plus taxes (Non-Alcoholic) Rs. 2699 ( Alcoholic )

For reservations: +91-8837826247

2). Embrace the spirit of Easter with The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences

As Easter approaches, The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences introduce their Easter Brunch Experience, a luxurious celebration happening at the award-winning all-day dining restaurant Spectra. Nestled within the hotel, Spectra promises a theatrical dining experience that will enhance the joyous occasion amazingly.

As part of the celebrations, guests can engage in an exciting Easter Egg hunt activity, fostering creativity and adding vibrant colours to their holiday festivities.

Date: 31st March 2024

Time: 12:30 - 3:30 PM

For reservations: +91-9717596088 |+91-9650496906

3). An egg-ceptional Easter Brunch awaits you at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center

Indulge in the splendour of Easter at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, where patrons are invited to savour the essence of this joyous occasion with an exclusive Easter Brunch spread. Elevating the celebration to new heights, patrons are welcomed to immerse themselves in a culinary journey spanning three exquisite dining venues: Feast, the multifaceted restaurant; Inazia, a haven of Pan-Asian delights; and Plunge, the chic poolside bar.

The talented culinary team led by Chef JP Singh have meticulously crafted a feast to tantalize your taste buds, complemented by the artistry of an expert bartender. Step into a realm of gastronomic delight, as you explore the diverse offerings, showcased at the culinary stations. From the vibrant flavours of Chaat Bhandar to the succulent aromas of sizzling grills, from the freshest catch of seafood to the irresistible allure of decadent desserts, the spread promises to cater to every palate and preference. Moreover, witness the culinary magic unfold firsthand as the hotel's chefs showcase their expertise at various live cooking stations, adding a touch of interactive flair to your dining experience.

The hotel's skilled mixologists have crafted a selection of special Easter-themed drinks to elevate the merriment, ensuring every sip is as delightful as the occasion. Whether you prefer a classic cocktail with a seasonal twist or a refreshing mocktail infused with vibrant flavours, beverage offerings are designed to enhance the jubilant ambiance and make your celebration truly unforgettable.

Gather with your family and friends to embark on a memorable culinary voyage, creating cherished moments to treasure for years to come

When: 31st March, 2024

Time: 12:30 pm- 4:00 pm

Price: Brunch without alcohol Rs. 2399/- plus taxes | Brunch with alcohol– Rs. 3399/- plus taxes

For Reservations: +91-95139 82019

4). The Market's annual Easter brunch

Craft cherished Easter memories with your loved ones at The Market's delightful brunch. Indulge in a delectable spread featuring live cooking stations showcasing culinary artistry, vibrant market stalls brimming with treats, and a dedicated kid's buffet ensuring smiles all around. Embark on an exciting Easter egg hunt, a timeless tradition that will ignite the joy of the season.

When: March 31st

Time: 12:30 PM – 4:00 PM

Price: Non-Alcoholic Brunch Rs. 2200/-++, Alcoholic Brunch Rs. 3500/-++, Sparkling Brunch Rs. 4400/-++

5.) Delights of Easter Brunch at The Hebbal Cafe

Indulge in the jubilant spirit of Easter with Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru's Easter Brunch at The Hebbal Café, the hotel's all-day multi-cuisine dining restaurant, where an array of Easter delights await to tantalize your taste buds.

Executive Chef Rajeev Kumar and his talented team have curated a selection of Easter specialities including Babka, Pierogi, Hot Cross Buns, Bunny Cake, Ham Pie, Braised Lamb Leg, and Vegetable Pot Pie. Complementing this feast, savour unlimited servings of specially crafted mocktails tailored to the occasion while being entertained by vibrant live music.

When: 31th March, Sunday

Time: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Price: Adult: Rs. 1,999/- plus taxes | Kids: Rs. 999/- plus taxes (above 5 to below 12 yrs.)

6). Celebrate the joy of Easter with Taj Coromandel’s feast

From Easter Meatballs Soup (A light appetizing broth made out of Lamb Dumplings & finished with beaten Egg and Parmesan / Hot Cross Bun); Asian Spiced Fish Cakes (European-style fish cakes infused with an Asian twist); and Poached Salmon & Asparagus Salad (Slow cooked Salmon served with Horse Radish Cream & Asparagus) to Roast Chicken (Traditional Roast Chicken /natural Jus); Shepherd’s Pie (Typical English-style Easter Special minced Lamb Ragout & Mashed Potato Braised Lamb Shanks) and Traditional Roast Turkey (Garlic & Thyme rubbed Turkey with accompaniments), there's something for every palate.

The dessert station presents Easter Mud Cakes; dry fruit and coconut gateaux; and Easter cupcakes and pumpkin pie. There’s also a dedicated Kids Corner for young guests, complete with Macaroons, Assorted Chocolates, Easter Eggs, Easter Carrot Cupcakes, Mini Burgers / Finger Cheese Sandwiches, and Smiley Potatoes.

Where: Anise, Taj Coromandel

When: 31st March 2024

What: 12:30 PM to 3 PM

Price: Rs. 3000/- all-inclusive

For Reservations: 044 6600 2827 / 78248 62311

7). Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road Presents an egg-licious Easter Brunch at Momo Cafe

Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru invites patrons to join them for an unforgettable Easter celebration. Experience the Easter celebrations with an exquisite brunch to elevate your Easter festivities.

Executive Chef Vijay Bhandari and his culinary team have meticulously crafted a special menu that captures the spirit of Easter, promising a delightful culinary journey for all. From traditional Easter delights to seasonal specialities, indulge in a variety of mouthwatering treats.

Step into Momo Cafe and immerse yourself in an ambiance that beautifully reflects the essence of Easter, creating the perfect setting for a memorable gathering. Gather with your friends and family and head over to Momo Cafe to revel in this egg-citing opportunity to create lasting memories.

When: 31st March 2024

Price: Rs. 2200/- plus taxes

Time: 12:30 PM - 4:00 PM

For reservations: +91 95136 53156 or +91 95136 88331

8). Easter Feast at Caraway Kitchen, Conrad Bengaluru

Celebrate Easter in style by indulging in a specially curated brunch at Conrad Bengaluru on March 31st, 2024. Crafted with utmost care and inspired newness, the brunch at the property features an array of relishing specialities, that will truly make your Easter Eggcelent!

A few dishes include Caramelized onion and wine braised lamb shank - Sweet white onion cooked lamb shank tender with red wine and baby roots, Spinach and artichoke filo Pie - Creamy spinach baked with caramelised artichoke and filo sheet, Stuffed Leg of Lamb - Roasted leg of baby lamb leg cooked and braised in slow flame with petit roots. To satiate your dessert cravings, choose from a variety of Easter exotic pecan pies, Vanilla custard in eggshell, and Chocolate tart with nest and eggs, to name a few.

A few live counters that one should indulge in would be the Devil Egg bar, Easter egg station, Grandma pie station, Ultimate Poke Bowl–Live Trolley featuring Asian delicacies etc.

Price: Rs. 3000/- plus taxes per person (non-alcoholic), Rs. 3999/- plus taxes (Beer & Wine)

For reservations: +91 8022144444

9). Easter extravaganza at JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

This Easter, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru adds to the festivities with their special brunch. Set against the backdrop of a live band, guests can indulge in a leisurely brunch on March 31st, 2024, from 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM. With a dedicated kids’ activity section ensuring little ones are entertained, families can relish the festivities together.

Guests can indulge in a lavish spread of signature dishes meticulously curated by talented chefs. Delight the taste buds with an array of flavours including the JW Garden Harvest – a colourful medley of roasted vegetables, Blossom Greens offering a refreshing mix of fresh spring greens, and the refreshing Spring Pea & Mint Soup. Seafood lovers can savour the exquisite Salmon Gravlax and Lemon Butter Scampi.

For those craving hearty mains, relish the succulent Honey Glazed Ham, slow-roasted and glazed with honey and mustard, or the delicious Herb Roasted Lamb Leg accompanied by garlic mashed potatoes. Don't miss out on the Spring Garden Frittata, a delightful ode to the season's bounty.

To sweeten the celebration, patrons can indulge in decadent desserts including Carrot Cake with cream cheese frosting, Lemon Tartlets, and adorable Easter Bunny Cupcakes amongst other offerings.

Delight in an array of delectable dishes while basking in the warm hospitality of JW Marriott. Join in the Easter joy and create cherished memories with loved ones at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru's delightful Easter Brunch.

When: 31st March 2024

Time: 12:30 PM to 04:00 PM

Prices: Kids – Rs. 2000 + taxes; Non-alcoholic brunch – Rs. 4000 + taxes per adult; Alcoholic brunch – Rs. 5500 + taxes per adult

10). Indulge in an Easter Extravaganza at Cinnamon at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

As Easter approaches, Cinnamon, the gourmet snack bar at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, renowned for its delectable desserts and confectionaries, unveils an enticing array of Easter goodies to elevate your celebrations. From traditional favourites to innovative delights, the curated menu promises to add a touch of sweetness to your festivities.

Experience the joy of Easter with Easter Treats Hamper, handcrafted by the pastry chef G. Manivannan. It features a delightful assortment of treats, including a scrumptious Easter Fruit Cake, irresistible Pecan Pie, luscious Orange Chocolate Bon Bons, heavenly Hazelnut Chocolate Cookies, and a charming Decorative Easter Egg. Complete with the classic Hot Cross Bun, this hamper is a true celebration of the season's flavours.

For those with discerning tastes, the special menu offers an array of indulgent options. Delight in the richness of the Austrian Linzer Torte or savour nostalgia with the Classic Simmel Cake. The Pumpkin Cinnamon Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting offers a delightful twist, while the Easter Bunny and Decorative Easter Egg add a whimsical touch to your table.

Indulge your senses further with the range of treats, including Hot Cross Buns, Hazelnut Chocolate Cookies, Pecan Pie, and Easter Special Chocolate Cake, which are sure to satisfy one's cravings.

Place your orders in advance to ensure availability and make this Easter a truly memorable one. For orders and inquiries, call +91 9513944520

Date: Thursday, 21st March, to Sunday, 31st March

Price: Easter Treats Hamper: Rs. 7500++ Taxes

A la Carte: Starts at Rs. 60 + Taxes

11). An Italian Easter at Casanoni Trattoria, Goa

Buongiorno a tutti! As we hop into the Easter season at Casanoni, Easter is a cherished tradition steeped in love and heritage. The aroma of homemade pastries fills the air as Nonna busies herself in the kitchen, preparing an array of mouthwatering delicacies passed down through generations.

Nonna's cooking is a labour of love; every dish tells a story of family, culture, and tradition. From lamb dishes to delectable tarts, join us for an egg-stravaganza of flavours that will make your taste buds sing with joy.

Indulge in the freshest Beef Steak Tomatoes paired perfectly with Buffalo Mozzarella, or savour the crispy goodness of Polenta Fritta (Rs. 475) topped with Gorgonzola and black truffle. Arancini con Guanciale di Maiale (Rs. 575) will melt in your mouth with tender beef cheeks and pomodoro sauce. Dive into the comforting warmth of Brodino Stracciatella (Rs. 325), or twirl your fork around Basotti Romagnoli (Rs. 675), featuring Calabrian pork sausage and cherry tomatoes. And for those craving something truly decadent, Agnello Cacio Ova (Rs. 725) boasts bucatini, lamb ragout, and egg yolks that will leave you craving for more. Don't forget to save room for dessert! Pasteria Napoletana (Rs. 475), a ricotta tart with hints of orange and vanilla, paired with creamy Stracciatella ice cream, will satisfy your sweet tooth most delightfully.

Make this Easter unforgettable with a culinary journey through Italy in Goa. Book your table now and let's celebrate Easter the Italian way! Arrivederci e buona Pasqua!

Address: Casanoni Trattoria, House no - 4207, Rua De Querem, Cortim, Fontainhas (quarter), Panaji, Goa 403001

Timings: 12.30 PM to 11 PM

Dates: 29th to 31st March 2024

Contact: +91 783 783 4207

12). GiGi Bombay hosts its first-ever Easter celebration with a specially curated menu by Chef Beena Naronah

GiGi Bombay is excited to celebrate Easter, featuring a specially curated menu by Chef Beena Naronah. With a focus on capturing the essence of Easter and the joy of gathering with loved ones, Chef Beena has crafted a selection of dishes that signify the spirit of the festival.

Guests are invited to join GiGi Bombay for an Easter brunch filled with delicious treats, including comforting favourites like Smoked Shiitake Baozi and delightful indulgences such as Crispy Rock Shrimp. Each dish has been carefully chosen to bring joy to the Easter gathering.

Highlights of the menu include Festive Chicken Roll-Ups and the Gigi special Easter Egg and Bunny’s Carrot Cake Mousse. GiGi Bombay looks forward to welcoming guests for this special celebration of Easter, featuring a spread of delicious food and warm hospitality.

Date: 31st March 2024

Time: 12 PM to 12 AM

Address: 14th Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050

13). ​Enjoy Easter at Bastian Bandra and Bastian – At The Top

Bastian Bandra and Bastian – At The Top are celebrating Easter from March 30 - 31, 2024. At both locations (Bandra & Dadar), guests can enjoy special dishes like Shepherd's Pie, Sichuan chicken, market vegetables, whipped parmesan mashed potatoes, poached egg; Ancho chilli prawns, shrimp butter, citrus, garlic butter, house-made soft buns; Sausage and Grits, smoked chicken, pumpkin grits, green apple, guacamole, corn dust, poached egg, served with gluten-free bread; and for Dessert, Special Easter Egg, vanilla ice cream, chocolate chip cookie, fresh berries, salted caramel, chocolate ganache, pretzel crumble & almond praline.