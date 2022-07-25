Buy affordable, high-quality furniture online with Zior |

When you move into a new house, the first thing that you want to do is to furnish the house and get the perfect furniture to make the place functional or livable. Forget moving into a new place. Even while wanting to make changes around the house or change the ambiance of the house, getting new furniture is what most people think of. They'd either explore the marketplace or browse and buy furniture online.

And that's exactly the point – no house is complete without home furniture.

So, you've finally accomplished a major life goal by acquiring your first house. It finally hits you. A large house requires a lot of furnishings. How are you going to fill all of this space? This blog is for you if you've unexpectedly found yourself in need of an entire house full of furnishings in a hurry.

Zior can help you furnish your house exactly the way you want to, without ever going out of your budget or compromising on the quality of the furniture. It offers you all kinds of furniture – from bedroom to living room furniture, study room furniture to dining room furniture. You can furnish your place by simply buying furniture online, as per your taste, style, and preferences, without any hassle. We offer wide range of furniture for sale in Mumbai , Bangalore, Pune, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad and Hyderabad

There are countless choices for personalization and making your home your own, but selecting where to begin may be daunting.

So, let's start with the bedroom, your own personal haven.

Bedroom Furniture

The bedroom is where you go when you need rest when you need to relax, or simply be yourself. Well, to feel relaxed and get a good night's sleep, you need good quality furniture. For that, you need to make sure that when you buy bedroom furniture, it is comfortable enough.

Here's what Zior has in store for you!

Buy Single Bed Online – If you need a smaller bed for your room, a single bed would be a perfect fit for you. Zior offers chic and high-quality single beds built with solid wood furniture. Each piece is crafted with passion to suit various styles or preferences.

Buy Double Bed Online – Be it king size bed or queen size bed, Zior has every kind and style of the double bed that you can choose from as per your taste.

Side Table – To keep small things that you often need within your hand's reach or to keep a lamp on if you read at night, Zior offers stylish bedside tables.

Chest of Drawer – To add more storage space to your room and keep some small things handy, a chest of drawers is extremely useful. Zior offers a premium wood chest of drawers that you can choose from.

Sofa cum bed – With Zior, you can also choose to buy sofa cum bed online to add more seating space to your room.

Living Room Furniture

People spend the majority of their time in the living room watching TV, socializing with family and friends, entertaining, welcoming visitors, etc.; therefore, the atmosphere and ambiance of your living room are really important. You need to have chic living room furniture that makes an impression on the people who enter your house. But at the same time, the furniture should be comfortable, and the overall design of the room should be welcoming.

Zior offers you a variety of choices for you to effortlessly buy living room furniture online . Zior has everything you need to make your living space appear elegant and neat, including stylish couch sets, coffee tables, and chairs. enough to wow anybody who visits your house and notices it.

You would feel at ease as well as comfy in addition to the visitors. It is, after all, your house, and the living room is where the fun takes place. You stay there, watching TV and lounging on the couch for hours (yeah, we've all done it). Zior allows customers to buy living room furniture online, which will improve their quality of life.

Buy Sofa Set Online – The most important element in a living room is the sofa set. Get yourself a trendy and comfortable sofa set that enhances the room's ambiance.





Entertainment Unit – Keep your TV or another entertainment setup in high quality and chic entertainment unit. Zior has different styles of units that would suit your living room's style.





Buy Coffee Table Online – Add a little depth to your room by adding a little coffee table set in your living room. This also adds more seating space beside your sofas.





Balcony Set – If you have a balcony, you can create a little seating space where you can enjoy your evening teas or midnight coffees. Zior has stylish and comfortable balcony set furniture.

Dining Room Furniture

Isn't it hectic enough that we occasionally miss out on eating a decent supper with our families? But when we do, it's around the dinner table where we eat and catch up on each other's life after a long day at work. Additionally, in that space, people gather for dinner parties and make memories. Naturally, a great dining table and chairs are necessary for all things to take place.

Zior provides dining tables of different shapes and sizes. So, regardless of the size of your family or the number of guests you enjoy hosting, Zior offers elegant and reasonably priced dining room furniture to suit your needs.

4 Seater Dining Table Set – If you have a small family or a small room, you can get a 4 seater dining table set. Zior offers a solid, high-quality wooden dining table set that would be perfect for your space and family size.





6 Seater Dining Table Set – Bigger dining table set for a little bigger family. A 6 seater dining set is perfect for a bigger room as well as a family.

Wooden Chair – If you want to add more seating space for your guests, you can buy wooden chair from Zior. Chairs do always come in handy, after all.

Study Room Furniture

Of course, you need a peaceful area where you can concentrate, whether you're working from home or on something connected to your education. Particularly after COVID, when many businesses continue to support the work from home lifestyle. Meetings are required if such is the case. Additionally, you truly can't attend a meeting while seated in a busy space where anyone can enter at any time.

You need a location with the right furnishings and atmosphere to be able to work effectively and do the chores efficiently, and Zior can assist you in creating that area. Buy study room furniture online to store all of your belongings in one location, including books, papers, and more. Get a desk plus a cozy chair for your workspace.

Buy Study Table Online – Create an environment where you can fully focus on your work or studies. Get a perfect study table that's made of high-quality solid wood, which is both chic and comfortable.





Bookshelf – Keep all your books intact in one place. Give a beautiful home to your book collection. Zior offers stylish bookshelves to keep your books or documents safe.

Why Choose Zior to Buy Furniture Online?

Here are some other exciting benefits of getting furniture from Zior –

Express Shipping

Get your ordered furniture home Delivered within Four to Five Days

Free Installation

Furniture is Installed by Zior Team at The Time of Delivery

No Cost EMI

Pay Upfront or Opt for our No Cost EMI option

Built to Last

Solid Wood Furniture Crafted According to your demands, with passion

Check our website to buy furniture online. If you have any questions or demands regarding furniture, feel free to contact our team, and we'll get you sorted!