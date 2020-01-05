Book Review: Inspiring lessons from the classic

What a wonderful way to close the year reading a book that was hidden in the plain sight for so many years. I'm talking about the classic Ramayana. The sacred text, for many of us, may appear dense and impenetrable in its original form.

However, if you find a book that draws out lessons and present them in a very engaging and practical way, I’m sure it makes it that much more relevant and reading pleasure.

Radiate Confidence is the fifth book in the series titled Ramayana, the Game of Life by Shubha Vilas. The book is a spiritual and celestial joy ride. The narration is visually intense, vivid and rich and will immerse you in a sensorial reading experience. Right from the word go the book is unputdownable.

The main protagonist of the book is lord Hanuman, his mission to travel to Lanka and rescue Sita from the clutches of Ravana. This single event in Ramayana itself has such a wealth of wisdom and values to teach us. One would emerge energised and transformed after reading this uplifting book and ask for more. The author has made Ramayana's treasure accessible and relevant to a wider audience.

Life gives you one chance to become a hero — much like for Lord Hanuman. Hanuman's initial self-doubt, defeatist thoughts regarding the mission at hand. His trepidation on the magnitude of the operation and charting unknown territory makes it all look easily humane and relatable.