Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020: A tour to remember

In view of this Abrol says, "These days when you are inspired by the military, what happens is that people just end up wearing some badges which look like military medallions, whereas, I genuinely feel that you have to earn it. You cannot simply buy them, wear them and get into that whole zone."

Some outfits in his collection were seen with hand embroidery, morse code and the showstopper wore an outfit that was a blown-out version of the designer's brother's thumb print.

He adds that their label is still not even a year old and he is overwhelmed by the opportunity. "We complete one year in March. It is an achievement for us to crack this. There is a board here which says Pride of Indian (points at the board) and we are on that. There are hundred plus installations here and mine is near Raghavendra Rathore's which I never envisaged would happen."

Followed by the Exhibit was the Style Forum, a talk show that dabbled with various fashion-related issues and queries. The discussion threw light upon the reducing gap between the well-established and aspiring designers, the way fashion journalism on the whole has changed and how the average buyer has transformed. Anaita Shroff Adajania, the Fashion Director of Vogue Magazine in India, conducted the talk.

The culmination of the entire event was a spectacle, an amalgamation of unmatched fashion, melodious live singing and edgy dance performances. Priyanka Chopra Jonas inaugurated the last segment of the evening with her ramp walk, followed by a speech. She flaunted a strapless black outfit with a sheer dupatta tied onto the shoulders, making her look nothing short of a diva.

Her earrings, smokey eye makeup and stylish hairdo stole the show. Furthermore, she paid homage to late Wendell Rodricks, a famous Indian designer who passed away on February 12 this year. She said, "It is only apt on a night like this in the presence of so many luminaries from the Indian fashion industry that we remember Wendell Rodricks. He was a pioneer. He was a visionary of Indian fashion and he will always and forever be missed."

Thereafter, the stage was all set for the much-awaited finale, with 15 designers bringing their inspirational works on one platform, in front of the audiences who had longed for this moment, ever since the Fashion Tour began. From ruffled gowns to heavily embellished lehengas, the collections were superlative and varied.

The list of designers included Anju Modi, JJ Vallaya, Raghavendra Rathore, Suneet Varma, Gaurav Gupta, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Abraham & Thakore, Wendell Rodricks, Monisha Jaising, Namrata Joshipura, Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna, Anamika Khanna, Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Ashish Soni.

Indeed, a Tour to remember!