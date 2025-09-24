 Bengali Woman Mocks Gujaratis For Eating Vegetarian In Navratri; Shares Picture Of Chicken Biryani: Says, 'This Is How We Begin Durga Puja'
Bengali Woman Mocks Gujaratis For Eating Vegetarian In Navratri; Shares Picture Of Chicken Biryani: Says, 'This Is How We Begin Durga Puja'

While such bans are common in Gujarat and other regions observing Navratri with strict vegetarianism, the reaction from Bengal added an unexpected twist

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Festive season debates are nothing new in India, but this year’s Navratri-Durga Puja season has set social media on fire. The controversy began When Bhopal SDM Divya Patel announced, “Navratri will begin from tomorrow. In view of this, the sale of meat, fish and eggs has been banned in the city from September 22 to October 2, 2025.” The tweet was later deleted but a screenshot of the tweet has been going viral.

While such bans are common in Gujarat and other regions observing Navratri with strict vegetarianism, the reaction from Bengal added an unexpected twist.

A Bengali voice and her biryani pride

Dr. Aratrika Ganguly, a Bengali user on X, retweeted the news with a cultural assertion: “Meanwhile how we start our Durga Puja. Fortunate to be born in tolerant and inclusive Bengal.”

RRB NTPC 2025 Notification Out: Graduate And 12th Pass Eligible For 8,875 Posts; Know Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process
RRB NTPC 2025 Notification Out: Graduate And 12th Pass Eligible For 8,875 Posts; Know Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process
Typhoon Ragasa Storms Into Southern China And Neighbouring Countries, Millions Of People Relocated; Scary Visuals Inside
Typhoon Ragasa Storms Into Southern China And Neighbouring Countries, Millions Of People Relocated; Scary Visuals Inside
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Meets US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor To Strengthen Bilateral Ties
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Meets US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Her remark, hinting at Bengal’s fondness for non-vegetarian food even during major festivals, set the stage for an all-India debate, especially since many Bengalis enjoy chicken biryani and other meat dishes as part of their Durga Puja celebrations.

The backlash begins

Not everyone took her words lightly. A parody account named Bhadralok blasted back, writing: “Mocking Gujaratis who eat veg during Navaratri only shows your cheap anti-Hindu mindset. Eat whatever you want but don't mock the religious sentiments of other ethnicities. Such attributes fit chotolok.”

Another user joined in, stating, “Entire North India (Hindi belt, west India don't consume non veg foods during any festivals of Hindus nor Hinduism mention any non-veg food as Prasad. Rest people can eat meat but offering it to God as Bhog or Prasad or saying so is an insult to Hinduism.”

But voices from Bengal pushed back against the criticism. One user clarified cultural practices, saying: “Bengalis predominantly hav non-veg throughout Durga Puja except on Mahashtami day when we offer anjali to Maa Durga. Don’t know why this is an issue, also if she's mocking someone it isn't good either. We eat all kinds of fish & meat. To each its own. Durga Puja is all about food.”

Navratri vs. Durga Puja: Two traditions, one Goddess

At the heart of this viral debate lies a cultural difference. In Gujarat and across North India, Navratri is observed with vegetarian diets, fasting, and devotional garba nights. Meanwhile, Durga Puja in Bengal is celebrated as a community carnival where art, pandals, and a rich variety of foods, including non-veg, take center stage, except on Mahashtami.

Despite the clash on X, both festivals are united by their devotion to Maa Durga, showcasing India’s vibrant diversity in faith and food.

