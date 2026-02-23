BAFTA 2026: Timothée Chalamet-Kylie Jenner Bring Romance, While Sadie Sink, Emma Stone & Other Hollywood Royalty Serve Glamour On Red Carpet

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at BAFTA Awards 2026 | Image Courtesy: X (@ChicksInTheOff)

The 79th British Academy Film Awards lit up London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 22, turning the iconic venue into a dazzling parade of couture, charisma, and couple goals. From Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's quietly romantic appearance to scene-stealing gowns from Hollywood’s leading ladies, the BAFTAs 2026 red carpet delivered high drama and effortless elegance.

BAFTA 2026 fashion moments

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

While Kylie Jenner skipped the red carpet, she still made waves inside the ceremony alongside boyfriend and actor Timothée Chalamet. Keeping her love for archival fashion alive, Jenner chose a Spring 1999 Thierry Mugler gown, featuring delicate slim straps, a gently curved low neckline, and a straight, floor-grazing silhouette. She elevated the look with teardrop diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and a striking blue stone ring, while Chalamet complemented the mood with a black suit.

Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink brought quiet elegance to the carpet in a sage green strapless Prada gown. The ensemble came with a corset-styled bodice, a flowing skirt, and intricate bow details, completed with an exquisite silver pendant and matching earrings.

Emma Stone

A global ambassador for Louis Vuitton, Emma Stone embraced timeless glamour in a custom dark silk crêpe gown. The design featured a delicate keyhole cutout and a floor-sweeping hemline, accessorised with diamond studs and a delicate bracelet.

Teyana Taylor

If bold was the brief, Teyana Taylor delivered flawlessly. Reinventing the trench coat, she stepped out in a silk duchesse corseted trench dress by Burberry in a rich plum shade. Complete with coordinating gloves and gold jewels, the structured ensemble fused classic tailoring with avant-garde flair.

Paul Mescal & Gracie Abrams

Turning the prestigious awards into a stylish date night, Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams brought effortless charm. Abrams wore a black gown adorned with floral detailing, pairing it with sleek, slicked-back hair tucked neatly behind her ear. Mescal opted for a black suit layered over a white dress shirt left slightly unbuttoned at the collar, striking the perfect balance between formal and cool.

K-Pop Demon Hunters

The members of the K-Pop Demon Hunters collective arrived with high-impact fashion moments. Rei Ami stunned in a sculptural purple gown, while EJAE chose an embellished black Dior creation paired with Tasaki jewellery. Audrey Nuna leaned into oversized tailoring with a Thom Browne Spring/Summer 2023 ensemble.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson embraced full glamour in a fiery red off-the-shoulder corset gown. She completed the look with a statement diamond necklace, fan-shaped diamond earrings, and a sleek bun, delivering old Hollywood glamour with contemporary polish.