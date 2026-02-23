 Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Make Surprise Debut At BAFTA 2026, Takes Home Award For Boong
Actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar turned heads at BAFTA 2026 in London, where Farhan’s production Boong won Best Children’s & Family Film. Farhan wore a classic black tuxedo, while Shibani stunned in a golden satin halter gown. The couple also attended the nominees’ party in understated yet elegant ensembles.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 09:01 AM IST
article-image
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar at BAFTA 2026 |

Love was in the London air as actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar made a stylish surprise appearance at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Held at the iconic Royal Festival Hall on February 22, the evening turned even more memorable when Farhan-backed film 'Boong' clinched a major win, making it a red carpet to remember for the power couple.

Farhan Akhtar’s classic black-tie moment

Farhan embraced timeless tailoring for the big night, stepping out in a sharply cut black tuxedo. The structured piece featured defined lapel collars and subtly padded shoulders, paired with a crisp white shirt and a neatly tied black bow tie. The tux’s buttoned-up front and precise fit gave him a polished, red-carpet-ready presence.

Shibani Dandekar’s golden glamour

Standing beside him, Shibani shimmered in a golden satin halter-neck gown that delivered effortless sophistication. The fluid fabric cascaded into a soft train, featuring a plunging neckline, a daring open back, and a delicate bow detail.

The actress kept her styling intentionally minimal with just a pair of statement diamond drop earrings and carried a soft pink satin clutch. Dewy makeup, luminous skin, softly defined eyes, and a nude lip complemented the gold look. Her hair was styled in a relaxed updo with loose strands framing her face, lending a modern softness.

'Boong' scores a big win

The celebrations didn't stop at fashion. Boong, a Manipuri-language film directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, won the Best Children's & Family Film award. The film triumphed over international contenders, including Lilo & Stitch, Zootopia 2, and Arco, marking a proud global moment for Indian cinema.

A peek at their nominees’ party style

Before the main ceremony, the duo also attended the BAFTA Nominees’ Party, serving another round of refined fashion. Farhan switched things up with a tailored grey suit paired with a black shirt, skipping the tie for a more relaxed yet sharp look.

Shibani, meanwhile, chose a cream draped gown featuring an asymmetric neckline, a cape-style sleeve on one side, and a thigh-high slit on the other, completed with minimal accessories and soft makeup.

