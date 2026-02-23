Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Make Surprise Debut At BAFTA 2026, Takes Home Award For Boong

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar at BAFTA 2026 |

Love was in the London air as actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar made a stylish surprise appearance at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. Held at the iconic Royal Festival Hall on February 22, the evening turned even more memorable when Farhan-backed film 'Boong' clinched a major win, making it a red carpet to remember for the power couple.

Farhan Akhtar’s classic black-tie moment

Farhan embraced timeless tailoring for the big night, stepping out in a sharply cut black tuxedo. The structured piece featured defined lapel collars and subtly padded shoulders, paired with a crisp white shirt and a neatly tied black bow tie. The tux’s buttoned-up front and precise fit gave him a polished, red-carpet-ready presence.

Shibani Dandekar’s golden glamour

Standing beside him, Shibani shimmered in a golden satin halter-neck gown that delivered effortless sophistication. The fluid fabric cascaded into a soft train, featuring a plunging neckline, a daring open back, and a delicate bow detail.

The actress kept her styling intentionally minimal with just a pair of statement diamond drop earrings and carried a soft pink satin clutch. Dewy makeup, luminous skin, softly defined eyes, and a nude lip complemented the gold look. Her hair was styled in a relaxed updo with loose strands framing her face, lending a modern softness.

'Boong' scores a big win

The celebrations didn't stop at fashion. Boong, a Manipuri-language film directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, won the Best Children's & Family Film award. The film triumphed over international contenders, including Lilo & Stitch, Zootopia 2, and Arco, marking a proud global moment for Indian cinema.

A peek at their nominees’ party style

Before the main ceremony, the duo also attended the BAFTA Nominees’ Party, serving another round of refined fashion. Farhan switched things up with a tailored grey suit paired with a black shirt, skipping the tie for a more relaxed yet sharp look.

Shibani, meanwhile, chose a cream draped gown featuring an asymmetric neckline, a cape-style sleeve on one side, and a thigh-high slit on the other, completed with minimal accessories and soft makeup.