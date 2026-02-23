BAFTA 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another & Sinners Win BIG At The 79th British Academy Film Awards

The 79th British Academy Film Awards 2026 took place on February 22 at the Royal Festival Hall. For the Indian audience, the highlights were Alia Bhatt presenting an award, and the win of the Manipuri film Boong. However, many other international movies were honoured at the award function. Leonardo DiCaprio starrer One Battle After Another took the lead by winning six awards, followed by Sinners, which won three awards.
Check out the full winners list below...
Best Film: One Battle After Another
Outstanding British Film: Hamnet
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Best Leading Actor: Robert Aramayo – I Swear
Best Leading Actress: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Best Supporting Actress: Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Best Film Not in the English Language: Sentimental Value
Best Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash
Best Costume Design: Frankenstein
Best Children and Family Film: Boong
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Akinola Davies Jr & Wale Davies – My Father’s Shadow
EE Rising Star Award: Robert Aramayo
Best Documentary: Mr. Nobody Against Putin
Best Animated Film: Zootropolis 2 (Zootopia 2)
Best Casting: I Swear - Lauren Evans
Best Cinematography: One Battle After Another — Michael Bauman
Best Editing: One Battle After Another — Andy Jurgensen
Best Make Up & Hair: Frankenstein — Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many
Best Original Score: Sinners — Ludwig Göransson
Best Production Design: Frankenstein
Best Sound: F1
Best British Short Animation: Two Black Boys In Paradise
Best British Short Film: This Is Endometriosis
