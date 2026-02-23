BAFTA 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another & Sinners Win BIG At The 79th British Academy Film Awards

BAFTA 2026 Winners List |

The 79th British Academy Film Awards 2026 took place on February 22 at the Royal Festival Hall. For the Indian audience, the highlights were Alia Bhatt presenting an award, and the win of the Manipuri film Boong. However, many other international movies were honoured at the award function. Leonardo DiCaprio starrer One Battle After Another took the lead by winning six awards, followed by Sinners, which won three awards.

Check out the full winners list below...

Best Film: One Battle After Another

Outstanding British Film: Hamnet

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Leading Actor: Robert Aramayo – I Swear

Best Leading Actress: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actress: Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Best Film Not in the English Language: Sentimental Value

Best Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Costume Design: Frankenstein

Best Children and Family Film: Boong

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Akinola Davies Jr & Wale Davies – My Father’s Shadow

EE Rising Star Award: Robert Aramayo

Best Documentary: Mr. Nobody Against Putin

Best Animated Film: Zootropolis 2 (Zootopia 2)

Best Casting: I Swear - Lauren Evans

Best Cinematography: One Battle After Another — Michael Bauman

Best Editing: One Battle After Another — Andy Jurgensen

Best Make Up & Hair: Frankenstein — Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many

Best Original Score: Sinners — Ludwig Göransson

Best Production Design: Frankenstein

Best Sound: F1

Best British Short Animation: Two Black Boys In Paradise

Best British Short Film: This Is Endometriosis

We at The Free Press Journal congratulate all the winners!